The Reason Why Vizio TVs Are So Cheap

Vizio (now owned by Walmart) sells some of the cheapest TVs on the market that you might mistake for a Chinese brand. However, Vizio is an American company, and was founded in the U.S. back in October 2002 in Fountain Valley, California. From its founding, the company's main strategy has been offering lower-priced TVs.

That's why, a couple of years later, the company was nicknamed the king of cheap TVs, and for many years, Vizio was the brand that delivered better bang for the buck than its competitors. While it no longer leads the value for money category, some of the best cheap TVs experts recommend today come from Vizio. Regardless of the price segment the company targets, its TVs are typically competitive, especially when it comes to price.

But that begs the question: Why are Vizio TVs so cheap? How does it manage to sell its TVs at such low prices in comparison to big-name brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony, even in the entry-level category? Well, that boils down to the company's manufacturing, distribution, and data collection practices.