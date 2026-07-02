What Makes Japanese Nintendo Switch 2 Consoles Different From American Ones?

There was effectively no difference between the Nintendo Switch you could buy in America and the one you'd find in Japan when Nintendo first released the console in 2017. This isn't the case with the Nintendo Switch 2, which has two distinct versions, separated by region.

There's one version of the handheld made exclusively for Japanese buyers that is only available for purchase in Japan, and another that's available in all other regions. The American Nintendo Switch 2 is the same as the global version, the one that's available in all non-Japanese countries. The Japanese Nintendo Switch 2 and the American one have largely the same hardware and software as one another, and neither is superior to the other in performance. Where the two versions differ is in what languages they support, the eShops you have access to, what payment methods and Nintendo accounts you can use, and the price.

Apart from the Japan-exclusive Switch 2 that only uses Japanese as its system language and the global version that's also sold in America, there's also the multi-language model of the Switch 2 that you can buy in Japan. This is the exact same model as the global Switch 2, with the only real difference being that it's bought in Japan. Soon, there's also going to be a difference between the Switch 2 consoles sold in countries in the EU and those sold elsewhere — including both America and Japan — as EU-based Nintendo Switches will get replaceable batteries to comply with regulations.