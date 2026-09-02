The Reason Why Anker Stopped Making 3D Printers

AnkerMake M5 received solid reviews when it came out. However, there are countless alternatives provided by major 3D printer manufacturers at roughly the same $699 asking price as the older M5. For instance, the Bambu Lab P1S model is priced at $599, and it's a new-and-improved version of the discounted Bambu Lab P1P. For reference, some reviews highlighted the P1P as having superior print quality to the AnkerMake M5.

What about ease of use? After all, the biggest advantage of rocking the M5 was the fact that it was beginner-friendly. In that case, Bambu Lab has also got you covered with its A1 model. The setup process is fairly straightforward and comes with a detailed guide that can help you prepare your 3D printer for, well, printing. The Bambu Handy and Bambu Studio apps are also easy to use and will even hook you up with some simple ready-to-go 3D models while you test things out. You can snag A1 for as little as $399, meaning it's an even better introduction to the hobby than the discontinued Anker 3D printer.

Should you go for something more affordable? While there are affordable devices in the low-$100 range, it's best to avoid cheap 3D printer brands like EasyThreed, since there were many reports that these products break pretty fast and tend to be a waste of money. Anker may be gone, but there are much better brands out there including Bambu Labs and Creality.