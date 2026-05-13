5 3D Printer Brands You Should Steer Clear Of, According To Users

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Having a 3D printer on hand still feels like a manufacturing superpower, giving you the ability to make custom tools, replacement parts, toys, and much more at the push of a button. That excitement can quickly fade, though, when buying a low-quality or outdated 3D printer. There are tips and tricks that make 3D printing easier, but that all goes out the window if your device is lackluster. That's why you should always do your research to find out what you should know before buying a 3D printer.

It's easy to understand why 3D printers are so popular these days, especially for hobbyists who want to experiment with a new toy or projects that can save users money without spending a fortune. However, weathered community veterans on forums and review websites advise staying away from some of the more problematic models that you may spend more time fixing and maintaining rather than printing STL files. After looking at ratings and reviews, here are five 3D printers that you should avoid buying, according to firsthand user feedback.