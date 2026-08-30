Streetlights Could Be Unexpectedly Trapping Bugs In A Dangerous Cycle

Streetlights are a safety net for cities and suburbs. But they may be causing more harm to local wildlife than you expect. It's clear why some people want streetlights. It feels safer walking underneath them, and there's evidence to support that feeling. A Philadelphia study saw a 15% drop in outdoor nighttime street crimes after upgrading 34,000 streetlights. While research in Chicago and the U.K. didn't produce the same blockbuster results, there's no denying the comfort of light in the dark. Unless you're a woodlouse.

The nighttime routines of these cousins to the roly-poly are being derailed by streetlights. Amateur naturalists in northern Israel noticed an unexpected behavior at night. Thousands of woodlice circling under streetlights. Normally, woodlice spend the day hiding, clustered in damp places. After dark, they head out to forage, sometimes together. Thousands gathering in the open and moving in circles is unexpected and dangerous for them.

In a 2026 study published in Ecology and Evolution, researchers examined one of the sites, Eliad in the Golan Heights, which has unusual magnetic geology. They located the swarm and set up a powerful magnet but found no change in activity. An ultraviolet light didn't distract many from their circling. Then they brought in a white light. First, they set it horizontally. A large number of woodlice came to it, though they didn't circle. Researchers pointed it downward, emulating a streetlight. The woodlice arrived and started circling underneath. Researchers believe that white light attracts woodlice and the circular shape traps them in a cycle.