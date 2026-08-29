2024 Vs. 2026 Mac Mini: What's New, And Should You Upgrade?

Earlier this year, Apple killed off the base $599 version of the Mac mini 2024. The decision was made after the model started to face long delays for purchases, likely due to ongoing RAM shortages, which have been affecting almost every part of the tech industry, though computers have been hit hard. However, now we know that Apple is bringing an updated model to the Mac mini family, following up 2024's highly-praised Mac mini with two new chip options. But choosing to upgrade to the new Mac Mini — which is set to release in September — isn't exactly easy.

Sure, the upgrade might seem great on paper thanks to more cores and promises of efficiency, but a price hike might make the new device less enticing to users, especially if they already have the 2024 Mac mini. But does that mean you shouldn't upgrade to the Mac mini 2026? To answer that question, we need to take a look at a couple of things.

First, we need to talk about the elephant in the room. If you're already rocking the 2024 Mac mini, then you have one of two versions. The base version included Apple's M4 chip, which sports a 10-core CPU and GPU, as well as a 16-core Neural Engine, making the Mac mini 2024 a beast of a computer, especially at its original price point. Even now, two years later, Apple's earlier M-chip models are still running great, and if you're just looking to upgrade to the base 2026 model, which sports an M6 chip with two more cores, then that upgrade probably isn't worth it, especially at Apple's much higher $899 asking price.