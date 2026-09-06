You Can Set Your PlayStation 5 To Auto-Update, Here's How

Many of the gadgets we use that have an operating system have a way to enable automatic updates. These update their software so you're always on the latest version, enjoying the latest features, performance improvements, and security patches, and Sony's PlayStation 5 is no different.

As long as the auto-update feature is enabled in settings and the PS5 is turned on, it'll automatically pick up the latest update as soon as it's available — no need to manually check. Furthermore, you can enable it so this happens in rest mode, when the PS5's indicator light turns solid orange, so the console downloads and installs the update while you're, for example, at work or asleep.

While automatic updates are enabled by default for every console, there are several scenarios where you can find them turned off. For instance, another user could have toggled them off in their profile, affecting you since this setting applies globally and is not tied to a single profile. You could have disabled it yourself and forgotten where to re-enable it since the PS5's menus are so dense. Whatever the case, the toggle is easy to find. Furthermore, you might have to toggle some extra settings when you find that the automatic updates are disrupting your gameplay experience.