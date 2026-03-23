What The Power Indicator Light Colors On Your PS5 Are For

The current-gen PlayStation 5 delivers high graphical fidelity and excellent performance across a bevy of titles. It also boasts a unique, futuristic design, with many interesting angles and curves making up its stand-out black and white exterior. It can be positioned horizontally or vertically at your media center, but be warned — should you opt for an upright setup, there's a slight chance your PS5 would need some repairs eventually.

On the surface, the PS5 doesn't look like it has an indicator light to let you know the console's running. But it does — it's just a cleverly hidden feature. Your PS5's indicator is a tucked-away LED light strip positioned at the center of the console. It runs along the perimeter of the system's glossy black center chassis, and it fires up the moment you power on your system. Once you do, "power on" is indicated by a blue light that eventually transitions to solid white. That's what you want to see, since it suggests your PS5 is 100% operational. But there are a few other light colors and pulse patterns you should be aware of as a PS5 owner.

If your PS5's LED indicator blinks white or blue, or if it remains solid blue, you may be dealing with a console error. If your system is frozen or otherwise not working correctly, Sony suggests unplugging the power cord, waiting three minutes, and then reconnecting power to unfreeze your PS5. If that fails, the company recommends using the device's built-in Safe Mode.