5 Android Phones More Powerful Than The Google Pixel 11

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While some consumers may have been excited about upgrading to a brand-new Pixel device this year, the standard Pixel 11 model isn't necessarily the best possible choice of the four new devices. The Pixel 11 does come with a seven-year software guarantee for both Android and security updates, and runs Google's Android 17 OS with Gemini Intelligence out of the box. Similar to other Pixel phones, the Pixel 11 will likely receive new software updates before contemporary handsets from other vendors. But the phone is more expensive than its predecessor, without matching the performance of rival flagships. Many 2025 and 2026 phones outperform the new Pixel in speed tests, including the five models that follow: the standard Galaxy S25, the Nubia Z80 Ultra, the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025), the OnePlus 15, and the standard Galaxy S26.

Some of these devices also come with a software guarantee that matches Google's, but all five phones feature high-end chips that can offer faster performance than the Pixel 11 for more intensive tasks and gaming. This may not be obvious in day-to-day smartphone use cases. Users may not notice any speed difference between the Pixel 11 and one of the handsets on the list when it comes to browsing the web, using social apps, interacting with AI assistants, and multitasking today. However, things may change in the coming years, especially for buyers who want to keep a device for longer than three or four years.

The seven-year support window is notable in theory, but there's no telling whether Google's new smartphone can age as well as the Galaxy S26. The premium Snapdragon chips powering this device may offer more headroom for Android and AI features of the future than the Pixel 11's Tensor G6.