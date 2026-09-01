This Critically Acclaimed Time-Travel Series Had 4 Seasons But Is Rarely Discussed Today

Science fiction has long been fascinated with the concept of time travel, and movies like "Back to the Future" have informed the way many of us imagine it. Of course, scientists still have to invent time travel, so sci-fi is the closest thing we have to visiting the past and future. Be that as it may, some of the best entertainment about time travel gets overlooked by the masses, which brings us to "Continuum."

Created by Simon Barry, "Continuum" follows Kiera Cameron (Rachel Nichols), a law enforcer from the year 2077 who travels 65 years into the past to stop a group of time traveling terrorists. Upon arriving, she teams up with a present-day detective and a computer wizard for the mission at hand. However, Kiera must also keep her real identity hidden to avoid changing the course of history — a concept that further bolsters the notion that time travel is dangerous.

Sadly, "Continuum" is one of many great sci-fi shows that were canceled too soon. While the series ended before it should have, its creators were given the opportunity to conclude the story, albeit probably not in the way in which they intended. Despite this, the show received some pretty positive reviews from critics, but what attracted them to Barry's time travel saga?