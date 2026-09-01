This Critically Acclaimed Time-Travel Series Had 4 Seasons But Is Rarely Discussed Today
Science fiction has long been fascinated with the concept of time travel, and movies like "Back to the Future" have informed the way many of us imagine it. Of course, scientists still have to invent time travel, so sci-fi is the closest thing we have to visiting the past and future. Be that as it may, some of the best entertainment about time travel gets overlooked by the masses, which brings us to "Continuum."
Created by Simon Barry, "Continuum" follows Kiera Cameron (Rachel Nichols), a law enforcer from the year 2077 who travels 65 years into the past to stop a group of time traveling terrorists. Upon arriving, she teams up with a present-day detective and a computer wizard for the mission at hand. However, Kiera must also keep her real identity hidden to avoid changing the course of history — a concept that further bolsters the notion that time travel is dangerous.
Sadly, "Continuum" is one of many great sci-fi shows that were canceled too soon. While the series ended before it should have, its creators were given the opportunity to conclude the story, albeit probably not in the way in which they intended. Despite this, the show received some pretty positive reviews from critics, but what attracted them to Barry's time travel saga?
Critics praised Continuum's storytelling
"Continuum" has an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score, indicating that the majority of reviewers were impressed by it. Meanwhile, the audience gave it an 86% score, so it seems that both parties fell in love with the four-season wonder. The consensus noted that "Continuum" follows beats viewers will be more than familiar with, but there are nuances to the story that make it interesting.
The terrorists on "Continuum" aren't clear-cut villains, for example. They're an anti-capitalist bunch whose frustrations will resonate with anyone who's tired of socio-economic inequality, even if their methods are questionable. The Guardian praised the show's entertainment value and message, writing, "For a mainstream show, sympathizing with 'terrorists' and criticizing big businesses are gutsy moves."
Entertainment Weekly also gave "Continuum" a positive review, noting that Simon Barry's series is very self-assured. "[Continuum"] seems to have a confident sense of what it is, and the writing, combined with Nichols' soulful performance, makes it compelling."
If you're in the mood for a series that combines crime drama tropes with time travel, look no further than "Continuum." The series deserves to be more remembered than it is, but it isn't too late to rediscover it.