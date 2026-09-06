Using A Third-Party Charger Can Have An Unexpected Effect On Your Devices

If you're in the market for a charger, buying one from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is usually the safest bet. However, you might not want to, for example, drop $39 for a 40W Dynamic Power Adapter from Apple or even $24.90 for the 45W Super Fast Charging mode from Samsung. Not when you can get a super fast third-party charger for less than $5 at your local supermarket, gas station, or even eBay that can juice up your phone to 50% in 30 minutes or less. Yes, that charger, whether fast or slow, will probably do its job, but there's also a chance it will be so terrible at it that it's not worth the risk.

The biggest problem with these ultra-cheap chargers is that they lack the fundamental components that charge your device safely and consistently. Because of this, they can do all sorts of damage to your phone, from speeding up the battery's rate of degradation to damaging components on the motherboard. They might even be a danger to you and your home. So, if you're going to buy a third-party charger, make sure to choose one from a reputable brand that meets safety standards, like those from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), or Made for iPhone (MFi). It will cost more, but a good charger is one of those tech products you should never cheap out on for a good reason.