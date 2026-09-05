5 OnePlus Phones That Have Software Support Until 2029
OnePlus is giving up on the U.S. and U.K., completely pulling its products out of these regions. Even the two phones still listed on its website are out of stock, with no new models coming either. It's the end of the road for OnePlus hardware in the West, but thankfully, this doesn't mean the end of software support for the models still in customers' hands. This is particularly important since owners say OnePlus phones usually last quite a long time.
There are currently five OnePlus smartphones that will receive software support through 2029 and beyond, ranging from 2024's OnePlus 12, which will see support end in early 2029, to 2025's OnePlus 15R, which will see its software supported well into 2031. Basically, five to six years of support is expected, so don't needlessly trade in your OnePlus phone just yet.
Keep in mind that software support differs from hardware support, and parts can become more limited as stock dwindles. OnePlus has historically supported hardware for about as long as software, and the company said it would honor warranties and that current owners would "continue to have access to repair and after-sales services" when it announced its withdrawal from North America. However, in markets the company had exited previously, OnePlus owners reported problems with warranty coverage nonetheless.
So it's likely that software will be supported a little longer than hardware with these last few U.S. OnePlus phones. But there's another important distinction to remember with software: Support is split between a shorter four-year period for OS updates and a longer five- to six-year period for security updates. Basically, OnePlus has done its customers a solid despite its Western market exit, and plans to offer software support into 2029 and beyond for the handsets we've detailed below.
OnePlus 12
The oldest phone in the OnePlus lineup that will see its software supported into 2029 is the OnePlus 12. This device launched in 2024, with OnePlus promising a full four years of OS updates and five years of security updates. The OnePlus 12 is expected to receive OS updates up to Android 18, with its Android 17 update currently in testing and expected to officially launch in December 2026. This will leave one more OS upgrade for the following year, and then it'll receive security updates through the beginning of 2029, ending its full software support in January of that year.
While five years of security updates is shorter than Google's seven, you're still getting more support than the 12R — and really, the 12 series marked the last generation OnePlus offered five years of security updates, with every model afterward seeing a full six, which gets much closer to Google's lofty seven. Still, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 packed inside, performance should keep going strong well into 2029, so the device won't feel outdated anytime soon. That's especially true since the OnePlus 12 packs 12 GB or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, ensuring that multitasking remains as smooth as possible during a time when smartphones are limiting their RAM.
In other words, the OnePlus 12 will not only last for years to come thanks to the company's lengthy support, but also deliver strong performance with its powerful hardware, ensuring its updates are worth installing to keep the phone as secure as possible for as long as possible. Plus, the bootloader is easily unlocked, so you can extend the phone's life by installing a custom ROM once official support ends in 2029.
OnePlus 13
With the launch of the OnePlus 13 in early 2025, the company bumped up its software support, adding another year of security updates for a total of six — much closer to competitors like Google and Samsung. This is good news for OP owners, as they can expect security updates into 2031 (unified with the 13R, more on that below), ensuring this phone remains secure for five more years to come. This is another flagship killer, much like the 12, sporting a Snapdragon 8 Elite, which itself is capable of support for up to eight years.
While OnePlus didn't go whole hog, capping software support at six years, the confidence that Qualcomm shows with its Elite chip is encouraging, especially if you wish to install a custom ROM when OnePlus support finally ends, as this powerhouse should be able to handle the most demanding apps well into the future. Much like the 12, the 13 offers an easily unlocked bootloader, which means that flashing a custom ROM like LineageOS to extend software support beyond what OnePlus is offering will be a straightforward process.
Essentially, the OnePlus 13 is positioned to last users into the 2030s thanks to longer support from OnePlus, powerful hardware that won't experience serious degradation for many years to come, and a manageable bootloader. So if you enjoy taking matters into your own hands, the OnePlus 13 can easily outlast much of the competition, which has been one of the primary selling points of OnePlus phones since their inception and is paying dividends now that the company is leaving the market.
OnePlus 13R
OnePlus corrected its biggest mistake with the 12R when it released the 13R in 2025, extending its software support to match the lengthened support for the 13. This means owners will get four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The 13R packs a performant and respectable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, same as the 12, which means 13R users can expect plenty of performance to cover their needs for the next five years until support ends. And since this phone, like every other OP model, offers an unlockable bootloader, non-official support can be extended with your choice of third-party ROM.
Another high point of the OnePlus 13R is its 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is larger than other phones of its size and should help with longevity a bit. The 2,780-by-1,264 display (1.5K resolution) also leans into lengthy battery life, avoiding the power drain of a way more dense 2K display like in the OnePlus 13. The fact that the 13R's screen is also flat means it works great with screen protectors, unlike the more fiddly quad-curved display of the OnePlus 13.
Simply put, the hardware choices made for the OnePlus 13R allow it to shine as a longevity powerhouse. It's a perfect storm where performance meets efficiency, which is typical of the R line, taking the tech of the previous year and balancing it for affordability and longevity. The 13R is easily one of the best OnePlus phones you can still buy on Amazon — the phone will last you the next five years with official software support, and if you wish to eke out even more life with a custom ROM, you absolutely can thanks to a hardware design that was built to last.
OnePlus 15
As one of the most recent releases from the company in the States, the OnePlus 15 absolutely packs a wallop with its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is still the latest and top-end mobile chip from Qualcomm (not to be confused with the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 used in the 15R). So even though the OnePlus 15 is almost a year old at this point, it's still considered one of the most powerful Android handsets. While there are 12 GB and 16 GB RAM models, the good news is that OP switched to LPDDR5X Ultra and LPDDR5X Ultra+, respectively, offering a higher silicon speed than previous models.
The phone also packs a giant 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery that offers over 24 hours of screen-on time and is expected to last up to six years before degrading to 70% of its initial capacity. The OnePlus 15 is also easier to log into, thanks to its 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, fixing a major pain point of previous models. The 50-megapixel Hasselblad camera array is also no slouch, for those interested in photography on the go.
Since the phone isn't that old, there's plenty of software support left, with a total of four years of OS upgrades. You can expect the Android 16 system to see updates all the way to Android 20. Security updates will last you even longer at six years, meaning the phone will be secure until the tail end of 2031. Even then, you'll be free to jump to a community-made ROM and extend support thanks to the unlockable bootloader. Essentially, the OnePlus 15 is the most performant phone the company ever released in the U.S., and it still has years of software support to come.
OnePlus 15R
Last but not least, there's the OnePlus 15R, which launched a month after the OnePlus 15. The 15R benefits from OnePlus' newer update policy guaranteeing four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches. While some may wonder if there is any point in buying a OnePlus phone now, the 15R makes a good argument for itself with software that will be supported through the end of 2031. The phone shipped with Android 16 and is expected to receive OS updates up to Android 20. You get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, with this being the only phone sold in the U.S. to use the chip, which is basically a light version of the Elite. There's even a 7,400 mAh silicon-carbon battery (larger than the 15's) to power the 2,800-by-1,272 165 Hz OLED screen, which is flat and screen-protector friendly.
OnePlus also upgraded to higher protection with IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings. This means the phone is virtually immune to water accidents. While the 50-megapixel camera is only a dual setup, it's a cost-cutting measure, much like the switch to an LTPS panel from an LTPO display, meaning the phone is designed more as a workhorse.
Now, a big reason the battery has to be so large is because that LTPS display lacks the ability to scale down to 1 Hz, meaning the phone has to brute-force its battery life by packing a larger cell to handle its fixed refresh rate. By balancing that power consumption with an over-engineered battery, a resilient chassis, and an unlockable bootloader, the 15R ensures that budget-conscious owners get maximum product survival. The OnePlus 15R stands as a fitting, no-nonsense final option for anyone looking to ride out a reliable handset all the way until 2031 or beyond.