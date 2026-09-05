5 OnePlus Phones That Have Software Support Until 2029

OnePlus is giving up on the U.S. and U.K., completely pulling its products out of these regions. Even the two phones still listed on its website are out of stock, with no new models coming either. It's the end of the road for OnePlus hardware in the West, but thankfully, this doesn't mean the end of software support for the models still in customers' hands. This is particularly important since owners say OnePlus phones usually last quite a long time.

There are currently five OnePlus smartphones that will receive software support through 2029 and beyond, ranging from 2024's OnePlus 12, which will see support end in early 2029, to 2025's OnePlus 15R, which will see its software supported well into 2031. Basically, five to six years of support is expected, so don't needlessly trade in your OnePlus phone just yet.

Keep in mind that software support differs from hardware support, and parts can become more limited as stock dwindles. OnePlus has historically supported hardware for about as long as software, and the company said it would honor warranties and that current owners would "continue to have access to repair and after-sales services" when it announced its withdrawal from North America. However, in markets the company had exited previously, OnePlus owners reported problems with warranty coverage nonetheless.

So it's likely that software will be supported a little longer than hardware with these last few U.S. OnePlus phones. But there's another important distinction to remember with software: Support is split between a shorter four-year period for OS updates and a longer five- to six-year period for security updates. Basically, OnePlus has done its customers a solid despite its Western market exit, and plans to offer software support into 2029 and beyond for the handsets we've detailed below.