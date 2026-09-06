Anker Vs. Apple 20W Power Adapter: Which One Should You Buy For Your iPhone?

So, you just picked up a brand new iPhone. Congrats! But you've come to realize you need a new wall charger because the one you've got has conked out and Apple doesn't include one in the box anymore. If it's an iPhone 17e, your device supports charging at up to 20W. You could pick up one of Apple's 20W chargers and be done. We think there is an option worth considering, though, and it comes from Anker.

Apple's 20W wall adapter is fairly small, but the electrical prongs stick out. Anker's 20W Nano Charger, on the hand, features a retractable plug and, at about 1.6-cubic-inches and 1.2-ounces, is 45% smaller by volume and weighs 42% less than the Apple one. Anker also charges less for the Nano at $12 versus Apple's $19. Simply put, Anker's accessory is better than Apple's by a long shot.