Anker Vs. Apple 20W Power Adapter: Which One Should You Buy For Your iPhone?
So, you just picked up a brand new iPhone. Congrats! But you've come to realize you need a new wall charger because the one you've got has conked out and Apple doesn't include one in the box anymore. If it's an iPhone 17e, your device supports charging at up to 20W. You could pick up one of Apple's 20W chargers and be done. We think there is an option worth considering, though, and it comes from Anker.
Apple's 20W wall adapter is fairly small, but the electrical prongs stick out. Anker's 20W Nano Charger, on the hand, features a retractable plug and, at about 1.6-cubic-inches and 1.2-ounces, is 45% smaller by volume and weighs 42% less than the Apple one. Anker also charges less for the Nano at $12 versus Apple's $19. Simply put, Anker's accessory is better than Apple's by a long shot.
Can I trust Anker to charge my iPhone?
Like many manufacturers, Anker's track record isn't perfect. The company's had to issue recalls for its chargers and power banks before after reports of fires and explosions. Anker has been proactive in servicing customers, however, garnering a decent enough reputation to maintain a special relationship with Apple. The accessory maker participates in the Only at Apple program, producing chargers that perform similarly to ones in its own portfolio, but are exclusively sold by Apple, and at a noticeable premium. To compare, a 70W charger from Anker with two USB-C ports and single USB-A port costs $40; the 70W charger Anker makes for Apple has three USB-C ports, is slightly larger and heavier, and costs $80.
In broad strokes, you'll find better deals on charger outside of the Apple Store. If you have multiple devices that you need to power up simultaneously, consider a charging station, which is one of the Anker accessories you should try anyway. You might also want to look into brands like Baseus, which is one of Anker's biggest competitors.