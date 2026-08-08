5 Anker Accessories That Are Better Than Their Competitors

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Anker started in 2011 as a laptop replacement battery supplier but has grown with the changing times to become one of the biggest consumer electronics brands in the world. The company proudly claims that it's the world's top mobile charging brand, and with virtually every charging product roundup featuring multiple Anker entries, along with near-perfect Amazon ratings and thousands of positive reviews, the brand's domination is unquestionable at this point. It specializes in a wide variety of products, from heavy-duty and compact power storage solutions to wall chargers, high-speed USB cables, wireless chargers, hubs and docks, and even electric vehicle chargers.

While that's what most people know Anker for, it also has several sub-brands — most notably Soundcore (now known as Anker Sound & Video in some regions), which specializes in headphones, speakers, and earbuds, and Eufy, which makes everything from video doorbells and smart lights to indoor cameras, alarm systems, robot vacuums, and smart scales. Given its huge selection, it makes sense that you might simply look for the best Anker gadgets when shopping for one of these products.

However, that requires sifting through Anker's extensive lineup, as well as comparing each product against its closest non-Anker rival to make sure you're getting the best value for your money. That can be an uphill task, so we've done the hard work for you. While there are simply too many great Anker products to cover, we've narrowed our list down to five Anker accessories that outperform their competitors in their respective categories. These include the Anker 25,000 mAh power bank, Anker 735 wall charger, Anker MagGo 3-in-1 wireless charging station, Soundcore Q20i headphones, and Eufy Dual Cam S330 video doorbell.