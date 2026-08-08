5 Anker Accessories That Are Better Than Their Competitors
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Anker started in 2011 as a laptop replacement battery supplier but has grown with the changing times to become one of the biggest consumer electronics brands in the world. The company proudly claims that it's the world's top mobile charging brand, and with virtually every charging product roundup featuring multiple Anker entries, along with near-perfect Amazon ratings and thousands of positive reviews, the brand's domination is unquestionable at this point. It specializes in a wide variety of products, from heavy-duty and compact power storage solutions to wall chargers, high-speed USB cables, wireless chargers, hubs and docks, and even electric vehicle chargers.
While that's what most people know Anker for, it also has several sub-brands — most notably Soundcore (now known as Anker Sound & Video in some regions), which specializes in headphones, speakers, and earbuds, and Eufy, which makes everything from video doorbells and smart lights to indoor cameras, alarm systems, robot vacuums, and smart scales. Given its huge selection, it makes sense that you might simply look for the best Anker gadgets when shopping for one of these products.
However, that requires sifting through Anker's extensive lineup, as well as comparing each product against its closest non-Anker rival to make sure you're getting the best value for your money. That can be an uphill task, so we've done the hard work for you. While there are simply too many great Anker products to cover, we've narrowed our list down to five Anker accessories that outperform their competitors in their respective categories. These include the Anker 25,000 mAh power bank, Anker 735 wall charger, Anker MagGo 3-in-1 wireless charging station, Soundcore Q20i headphones, and Eufy Dual Cam S330 video doorbell.
Anker Laptop Power Bank
The Anker Laptop Power Bank is widely regarded as the best power bank on the market, with leading tech publications like Popular Mechanics and Wired ranking it as their top pick. Wired even called it "the only power bank you need." Everyday users share the same sentiment. One Amazon reviewer described it as "hands down the best power bank I've ever owned," while several Reddit users said it's comfortably better than its closest Ugreen competitor. It's currently available for $119.99 on Amazon, where it holds an impressive 4.5-star rating from nearly 11,000 customer reviews.
It packs a massive 25,000 mAh battery and delivers up to 165 W of total output through four ports: one USB-A port and three USB-C ports. Two of those USB-C connections use built-in cables, eliminating the need to carry any charging cables at all. One is retractable and extends up to 2.3 feet, while the other is a 0.98-foot braided USB-C cable. More importantly, every USB-C port is capable of delivering up to 100 W, making this charger one of the fastest-charging power banks we've seen.
According to Anker, it can charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 from 0% to 50% in just 33 minutes and an iPhone 16 from 0% to 50% in 25 minutes. Real-world experiences back up those claims. One Amazon reviewer reported charging their MacBook Pro from roughly empty to more than 70% in approximately one hour. In addition to its premium build quality, users have also praised its handy digital display. The screen shows the input and output wattage for each port, the remaining battery percentage, battery temperature, overall battery health, and even the total charge cycle count. One reviewer described the display as "incredibly helpful when you're juggling multiple devices."
Anker 735 Charger 65 W Nano II
The Anker 735 Charger 65 W Nano II wall charger combines heavy-duty fast charging with an elegant, compact design, making it the best all-around charger for most people, according to TechGearLab. It costs just $24.99 on Amazon, with a near-perfect 4.7-star rating after more than 21,000 reviews. It comes with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, allowing you to charge up to three devices at once, including notebooks, smartphones, tablets, and AirPods.
Just note that if you're charging multiple devices simultaneously, the 65 W output will be shared between the ports. If both USB-C ports are in use, USB-C 1 delivers up to 45 W while USB-C 2 delivers up to 20 W. If all three ports are being used, USB-C 2 drops to 12 W. Granted, the Anker 735 Nano II is the second-highest-rated wall charger in TechGearLab's hands-on testing. But compared to the Ugreen Nexode 100 W charger ahead of it, the Anker model is much cheaper, significantly smaller, and weighs almost half as much. It's just 0.25 pounds, compared to 0.50 pounds for the Ugreen model. That's thanks to its GaN technology allowing it to deliver the same performance as traditional silicon chargers while being much smaller.
At only 2.6 by 1.15 by 1.5 inches, it's a top choice if you're looking for a travel charger. In fact, one Amazon reviewer bought it because it lets them "travel as light as possible." It also supports the latest USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast-charging protocol, so its compact size doesn't come at the expense of charging speed. Its only notable drawback, according to TechGearLab, is its slightly long design. It sticks out around 2.5 inches from the wall, which, combined with the weight of charging cables, can sometimes cause it to sag.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 15 W Foldable Charging Station
Our research found that the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 15 W Foldable Charging Station is the best wireless charging solution for users with multiple devices in the Apple ecosystem. It's Qi2-certified and can charge iPhones as far back as the iPhone 12 series, AirPods, and Apple Watches. It even comes with a 40 W USB-C wall charger in the box, so you don't have to spend anything extra. At the time of writing, it's priced at $79.99 on Amazon, with a 4.4-star rating after more than 4,000 reviews.
Macworld's testing found that Anker's charging speeds were on par with MagSafe — the publication was able to charge an iPhone 15 Pro from 0% to 50% in 45 minutes. A TechGearLab reviewer, meanwhile, said they could "easily make it through the day with one hour of charging." Macworld even compared it to the competition and found it came out on top. For starters, it's almost half the price of the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe. While there are cheaper 3-in-1 foldable chargers available, they rarely offer fast charging or include a power adapter like the Anker MagGo.
Another major selling point is its foldable, compact design. When both of its extendable components — the Qi2 phone charging pad on top and the Apple Watch charging module on the back — are folded in, it's roughly the size of a deck of cards. It measures just 3.5 by 2.36 by 0.98 inches and weighs only 0.43 pounds, so it's easy to carry around. Users have also praised its durability, with one Amazon reviewer noting that it has "already survived several trips." Moreover, its "magnets are strong and align perfectly every time," according to Macworld, whether the charger is lying flat or propped up at an angle.
Soundcore by Anker Q20i
Soundcore is one of Anker's sub-brands and a popular player in the budget headphones segment. The Soundcore Q20i, priced at just $44.99, is the best all-around pair of headphones under $50, according to Recording Now. That's because it doesn't just have a premium look and feel, but also comes with active noise cancellation (ANC), which is a rarity at this price point. For example, its closest rivals, the JBL Tune 520BT and Sony WH-CH520, don't offer noise cancellation at all. It's also one of the most popular noise-canceling headphones on Amazon, with a 4.6-star rating after more than 70,000 reviews.
TechGearLab tested it and found that it offers "one of the best ANC performances for the price point," blocking out around 25 dB of noise. According to Soundcore, the headphones use two internal and two external mics to filter out up to 90% of noise. Most importantly, they deliver excellent sound quality, with TechRadar particularly praising their big, booming bass. Another Amazon reviewer highlighted the "very good mid-range [and] crisp highs" and noted that there was no distortion.
The Q20i offers three listening modes: Normal (ANC off), ANC, and Transparency, which is useful when you need to hear external sounds without taking the headphones off. One of its biggest strengths, though, is its build quality and comfort — it weighs just 0.57 pounds. Reviewers at TechGearLab wore the headphones for eight hours straight "without developing any pressure points or heat buildup." Lastly, it offers excellent battery life. According to Soundcore, the Q20i lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled and up to 60 hours with ANC off. Better still, you can charge it for just five minutes for up to four hours of playtime.
Eufy Dual Cam S330 video doorbell
Eufy is an Anker sub-brand that specializes in smart home products, and the Eufy Dual Cam S330 is one of the best video doorbells right now. It's available on Amazon for just $109.99, with a solid 4-star rating after nearly 2,500 reviews. The Hook Up, a prominent voice in the video doorbell space that specializes in testing security cameras, rated it as the best overall wired video doorbell, and for good reason. It comes with two cameras capable of recording 2K HDR video. Together, they not only monitor everything in front of your door but also the area directly underneath the doorbell. According to Eufy, having two cameras eliminates blind spots.
The Eufy S330 offers a wide range of features. In fact, reviewers at SafeHome remarked that it "packs in features I've never seen before." One of them is Delivery Guard, which can detect packages and send you real-time delivery alerts, along with reminders to pick them up. It can also notify you if it detects someone tampering with your package. Speaking of detection, it's also capable of detecting familiar faces and pets, to the point that it can tell you exactly who's at the door.
In The Hook Up's testing, the S330 delivered the fastest motion notifications of any video doorbell, sending alerts to your device in as little as 3.5 seconds after detecting motion. It works with both Alexa and Google Assistant and can also be connected to Amazon Echo Show or Google Home devices for live streaming. However, it doesn't integrate with your home's existing chime, so you'll need to use Eufy's own chime or Alexa notifications instead. Finally, it comes with 8 GB of built-in storage, which the company says can store up to 90 days of recordings.
How we selected these Anker products
Our goal here was to create a diverse guide, so we didn't just limit ourselves to the most popular Anker product categories — power banks, wall chargers, and wireless chargers — but we also explored the products its sub-brands have to offer. Anker sub-brands like Soundcore and Eufy are, in fact, among the best in their respective segments. As such, we were spoiled for choice when it came to the product categories we wanted to cover.
Ultimately, we decided on covering five different product categories. Once we had that locked in, we relied on expert third-party testing and customer review scores on Amazon to narrow down the best models in those categories. We focused particularly on whether real users actually loved the product. That's why you can rest assured that none of these are sponsored picks.
Additionally, we compared their specs side by side with their closest competitors to ensure that they were indeed the top picks. We also only selected products that are relatively new and offer features that are suitable for the latest smartphones, tablets, and other devices. To make sure this guide is relevant to the vast majority of users, we focused on Anker accessories that are affordable rather than niche and expensive products.