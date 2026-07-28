5 Of The Best Foldable Wireless Charging Stations That Are Perfect For Travel
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When you're picking out tech and accessories for your next lengthy trip, portability is always a major factor. It's nice to have a multifunctional charger that can juice up multiple devices at once, for instance, but it's a lot less nice if it's taking up entirely too much room in your carry-on bag. Luckily, with smart design sensibilities and magnetic, wireless charging, it's not that hard to find a reliable wireless charging station that folds up into a compact shape.
If you like to take several forms of tech with you on a trip, such as a smartphone, smart watch, and wireless earbuds, it'd be most efficient to have a device that can charge all of them simultaneously, and if it's MagSafe-compatible, you can use it every day. Add in the travel convenience factor of folding gadgets, and you have the perfect travel companion that you can keep in your pocket. Plenty of chargers in this particular vein are readily available for purchase on Amazon, with each one backed up by at least a 4 out of 5 star recommendation from shoppers.
UEQ Folding Wireless Charging Station
If portability is the name of the game, then you probably don't want a wireless charging pad any bigger than your own smartphone. An elaborate, chunky gadget you can't easily store in your pocket or bag would do more harm than good for your travel plans. As it happens, the UEQ Folding Wireless Charging Station is only about as large as a smartphone itself, and it's available for purchase on Amazon for $39.99.
This MagSafe charger is roughly the same size and weight as an iPhone 16 Pro, so if you've got room for the latter, you've got room for the former. It consists of a telescopic 15W magnetic charging pad, which you can stick your phone to and have it double as a nifty stand for watching videos. Meanwhile, the rest of the device's surface is large enough to accommodate two other smaller devices like an AirPods case and an Apple Watch, charging all three devices simultaneously.
This charging station has earned an Amazon's Choice badge alongside its 4.3 out of 5 star rating from users. One user called it a particularly trustworthy product compared to similar chargers, appreciating its snap-fit magnetic pad that can hold their phone at any angle.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1
When it comes to smartphone and portable device accessories, Anker is a common name in the scene, developing all kinds of helpful power banks and chargers of various shapes. Naturally, this includes wireless charging stations as well, with one standout device being the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 charger, available on Amazon for $109.99.
This MagSafe charger has a particularly low profile, smaller in size and thickness than an Apple Magic Mouse and less weight than a baseball. The main charging pad folds outward for your smartphone, locking it in place and charging quickly with 15W of power. While the main pad is extended, you can charge up an AirPods case on the center base, as well as deploy a secondary pad on the back to place and charge your Apple Watch. As an extra perk, this charger is equipped with Anker's ActiveShield protection, which monitors battery temperatures and helps to prevent overheating.
Users are pretty enthusiastic about this charging station, giving it a cumulative 4.4 out of 5 rating, with one in particular calling it the perfect travel charger for its compact design and hearty charging efficiency. Another user notes that the station needs a dedicated power brick, rather than plugging into a USB port on a PC, but acknowledges that's a relatively small complaint.
Augnner Travel Magnetic Charging Stand
One of the long-standing tenets of modern technology is, "it can always be smaller." Tech is always getting more efficient, and with efficiency comes smaller and smaller designs. If you thought a wireless charging station couldn't get smaller, you've never seen the Augnner Travel Magnetic Charging Stand, available on Amazon for $37.99.
This charging station uses a multi-segmented body design to achieve an even more compact size than its contemporaries. When fully folded, it measures only 2.95 x 2.95 x 1.46 inches, a fraction of the size of a typical smartphone. It unfolds upward, not unlike a Jacob's ladder toy, with a metal damping shaft keeping the pads at your preferred angles. The main pad houses the phone charger, a small notch behind it holds your smartwatch, and the base of the device charges AirPods cases. You don't actually need to unfold the whole thing to use it; if you just want to charge your phone, for instance, you can leave it folded up and place your phone right on the main pad.
In tune with the device's 4.4 out of 5 rating, one user called this charger excellent for everyday use and travel, using it as their go-to multi-device charger while on the road for work. Their only mild annoyance is the small nightlight present in the base, which sometimes takes a few taps to turn on or off.
Iseyyox Foldable Magnetic Charging Dock
When you can't make a device any physically smaller, the next step toward optimizing is in modularity. Why stay committed to a single shape for your charger when you can have it take any shape you want? If you want a wireless charger with a little extra modularity in the mix, try the Iseyyox Foldable Magnetic Charging Dock, available on Amazon for $41.99.
This charger consists of three equally-shaped magnetic charging pads, each intended for a different type of device between phones, AirPods cases, and smartwatches, with the smartwatch pad in particular featuring a pop-out mount. You can fold and arrange these pads in just about any configuration you like to suit your needs, whether you stack them all up and place your phone on top, or steep them in a triangle and charge two devices on the top sides. The whole thing measures a little over an inch across when folded, so you'll barely notice it in your pocket or bag when it's not in use.
This charger has earned a 4.3 out of 5 rating from Amazon users, with two users in particular appreciating its compact, convenient size, though both admitted that the charging speed is a bit suboptimal.
Anker MagGo UFO
Returning to the subject of Anker, the brand does its fair share of size optimization in its chargers, even multifunctional ones like wireless charging stations. If you need a charger with the lowest-possible profile that can still handle multiple devices simultaneously, it doesn't get much more low-profile than the Anker MagGo UFO, available on Amazon for $89.99.
Rather than the usual pad-shaped approach, this charging station is shaped more like a baseball, with two detachable segments connected via silicone straps. When the segments are all deployed, you've got a magnetic phone pad on the left, an AirPods charger in the middle, and an Apple Watch charger on the right, all three of which can draw power from a single power adapter. Despite its tiny design, it's got plenty of charging power, able to get an Apple Watch Series 10 from 0% to 100% in about an hour.
With both an Amazon's Choice badge and a 4.4 out of 5 rating, this tiny charger is an exceptionally popular choice among shoppers. One user admits it's a little pricey for the design, but for that price, you get an effective and elegant charging solution that makes travel much easier overall.
Small-sized chargers, big-sized quality
The last thing you'd want to have happen on a long trip is to pull out your new folding wireless charger, only to have it immediately break on you after takeoff. To avert this awful scenario, we sought out quality products on Amazon by focusing on foldable charging stations with a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars.