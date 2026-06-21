10 Foldable Gadgets That Are Perfect For Travel
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Whether you're heading out on a business trip or a vacation, packing all of the devices can end up turning into a futile game of suitcase Tetris. As tantalizing as it may be to carry your gaming laptop or high-quality wireless speaker on your trip, the truth is that these electronics end up taking far too much space in your luggage for them to be viable when you're traveling. Instead of stuffing your bag with space-hogging devices designed for a living room or office, a far better solution is to get gadgets that are intended to travel easily. While there are plenty of cheap travel gadgets under $50, sometimes convenience and space are more important than price.
A growing number of foldable gadgets are the perfect option for enjoying your tech on the go while still fitting into your bag easily. Anybody who's stuffed their suitcase with all a vacation's worth of devices knows how irritating it can get when some of their gadgets take up so much space that their bag is bursting at the seams. To prevent this, gadgets with a folding, space-saving design are ideal for frequent travelers who don't want to lug around ultra-heavy gadgets when moving from one location to another. With that in mind, here are 11 foldable gadgets that are perfect for traveling, and in addition to the obvious contortionist qualities, we looked for items that are easily attainable on Amazon with favorable user reviews.
ProtoArc XK01 Foldable Keyboard
Most people may get their laptops on a vacation in case they need to work. However, if you prefer owning a tablet or don't mind working on your smartphone, then the ProtoArc XK01 Foldable Keyboard will help you enjoy the reliable feeling of typing on a physical keyboard without any major space constraints. It boasts a tri-fold design with aluminum hinges that — as per the manufacturer — can withstand more than 10,000 folds without exhibiting any issues. The device supports Bluetooth 5.1 technology, ensuring little to no latency while also helping you connect this computer to two devices at a time, if you wish.
The XK01 integrates the now-popular scissor switch keyboard design, using two interlocking plastic pieces under each key that mimic the movement of a scissor as you type. Not only does this make typing effortless, but it also minimizes the noise of your keystrokes. It charges via a USB-C connection and can stay on standby for five months on full battery. If you want to embody the lifestyle of a digital nomad, then this cool gadget will be a valuable addition to your list of gadgets. With a 4.3-star rating across more than 3,000 reviews, it's clear that a lot of people loved this affordable $44.99 keyboard.
Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-in-1)
Most people deep into the Apple ecosystem likely own an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch, and charging all three devices without a rat's nest of cords and plugs is ideal when traveling. This is where the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station will prove to be a huge help, letting you connect all three of your Apple devices to a single, convenient wireless charger. This $79.99 appliance sports a 15-watt Qi2 wireless charging speed and ships with a 40-watt wall adapter as well.
The folding, compact design is perfect for travel use, but this charging station is also ventilated to prevent any overheating, which is important given how this charger is designed to supply power to three products at once. With a 4.4-star rating across over 4,000 reviews, you can't go wrong with this 3-in-1 foldable wireless charging station. Positive reviews point out that the "magnets are strong and align perfectly every time" and that it reduces clutter in carry-on bags, but some of the nitpicks include that it can slip on smoother surfaces and, for those who use the Apple Watch in Nightstand Mode, the position of the iPhone blocks the Watch's view when both are charging at the same time.
DJI Osmo Mobile 6
Anyone even remotely interested in taking professional-looking, stable videos should definitely invest in a gimbal. This device uses a complex mechanism with either a two- or three-axis design, a a motor, and a gyro sensor to automatically calibrate your phone's angle. If you're looking for a travel-friendly gimbal, check out the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. With three-axis stabilization, a design tailor-made for portability, and a built-in extension rod to take videos and photos from your front camera easily, this feature-rich gimbal is the perfect accompaniment for any travel influencer.
The stabilization tech is excellent enough as is, but what helps the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 stand a cut above the rest is ActiveTrack 5.0. Enabled via the DJI Mimo app, you can lock the Mobile 6 to a target, with the tech being advanced enough to keep the subject in focus. Downsides include an app that needs to be sideloaded on Android devices and the useful Quick Launch feature can only be used on an iPhone, but aside from these, this gimbal delivers plenty of features in a neat, compact package. And don't just take our word for it — take the word of more than 20,000 Amazon customers, who've given this device an average rating of 4.4 stars.
MNN Portable 15.6 FHD Monitor
People who are too used to working with a dual-screen setup may find it challenging to work on the go with a laptop-only setup. A portable monitor that is ergonomically designed to fold and take up as little space as possible can be a massive help here, which is where the MNN Portable 15.6" FHD Monitor can come in handy. Despite costing a mere $49.99, this monitor boasts a litany of features. The matte screen finish and HDR support enhance the viewing experience, while gamers will be genuinely impressed by this monitor's support for AMD FreeSync, which goes a long way in reducing screen flicker.
It's no wonder that more than 11,000 Amazon customers have given this device an average rating of 4.4 stars, and they were satisfied with this affordable yet feature-rich folding monitor. The device comes with two USB-C ports and requires a constant power connection to be used. It supports four screen modes — Copy Mode, Extended Mode, Second Screen Mode, and Portrait Mode — for a variety of use cases. Finally, the scratch-proof smart cover keeps the screen protected when folded while also doubling as a convenient stand for your monitor, enhancing its utility.
Sony WH-1000XM6
Sony's flagship headphones continue to deliver with its latest model, the Sony WH-1000XM6. The return of foldable earcups and a travel-friendly size are far from its only perks, with users loving the over-ear design, Active Noise Cancellation technology, and support for both wireless and wired audio connections. As always, Sony knocked it out of the park with the design, as these headphones offer a wide headband and ergonomic earcups that ensures that the device fits like a glove. The durable hinges make the folding design reliable and space-saving in equal measure.
The headphones make call audio clearer than ever, using an AI-based beamforming system that uses six microphones to isolate your voice and eliminate background noise. Along with this, there's a convenient button to mute your audio. The WH-1000XM6 also supports Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio, which minimizes latency and makes these headphones excellent for gaming, as well.
That being said, there are some nagging issues with the WH-1000XM6, with an over-reliance on the Sound Connect app being one such pain point. The thirty-hour battery life is acceptable for some, while others will feel like it lags behind other competitors in the same price point. Finally, the regular price of $459 can be a bit too much for some. That being said, a 4.3-star rating across almost 3,000 reviews makes it clear that these annoyances don't stop the Sony WH-1000XM6 from being the best headphones you can buy on Amazon, according to audio experts.
BigBlue SolarPowa 28
Rather than staying in a cushy hotel, some people like to vacation at offbeat locations where they can camp and relax in the lap of Mother Nature. However, no matter how strong your urge may be to get off the grid, it's always prudent to charge your phones and any other electronic devices that you bring with you — if nothing else, for safety purposes. Without a power outlet around to serve this purpose, the best course of action you can take is to get a portable solar charger that will keep your devices charged when placed outdoors during the day. The BigBlue SolarPowa 28 is perfect in this regard, boasting an affordable price tag, a folding design, and a 4.4-star rating with almost 10,000 reviews.
Sure, it may be a bit on the heavier side, and the lack of a kickstand means that you either need to place it on the ground or figure out a makeshift surface you can place it on, but the utility of the BigBlue SolarPowa 28 ensures that these minor inconveniences won't get on your nerves too much. It folds into a small, compact package that can be carried around with ease. With four panels and a power output of 28 watts — hence the name — you can even enjoy fast charging! Don't worry about having to charge your devices one by one, since the BigBlue SolarPowa 28 comes with three USB ports, letting you easily power your devices with this portable solar panel.
Beautural Portable Clothes Steamer
If you're going on a particularly long vacation or headed to a business trip, then it might be handy to carry a steamer in case your clothes are wrinkled. It's no secret that these devices can normally take up a ton of space in your suitcase, which is why an appliance that folds into itself to save room is always welcome. This is where the Beautural Portable Clothes Steamer can come in clutch to save the day if your outfit of the day has become too shabby after resting in your suitcase for too long.
The ergonomic foldable design helps it slot into your suitcase with ease, and the $24.97 price tag is reasonable enough for most travelers. Better yet, it has a 4.3-star rating with more than 16,000 reviews! In case you want the benefits of an iron instead of a steamer, there's a ceramic soleplate on its head that conducts heat and serves this makeshift purpose to iron out a particularly stubborn wrinkle or two. The water tank has a capacity of just over five ounces and is detachable, making it easy to refill in the event that the steamer uses up all its water in the middle of the process. It takes just half a minute to heat up, weighs barely 1.5 pounds with a full water tank, and has an 8-foot-long cord to make the steaming process as simple as can be.
Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse
Okay, so this device doesn't fold up, but it does flatten out making it a useful travel gadget that will fit in your carry-on. For those who prefer a mouse over trackpad navigation, even on while traveling, the Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse is right up your alley. When stored, this ultra-slim device is only about a half inch thick, and it arches into the shape of a regular mouse when in use.
In addition to its compact size, this trick travel mouse is also extremely lightweight, weighing just under 3 ounces. It's powered by two AAA batteries powering the device, but don't worry about having to carry along extra batteries with you, as the manufacturer says it can run for half a year before its batteries need to be replaced. Customers are clearly satisfied with this mouse, given that they've given it an average rating of 4.5 stars across more than 18,000 reviews.
Hiturbo S20 Drone
Drones have become all the rage in modern times, with people loving just how easy it is to take cinematic videos with it. People who want to take such a device on vacation will be well-served with the Hiturbo S20 Drone, which lets you enjoy all the benefits of carrying a high-quality drone while also sporting a foldable design to be more travel-friendly.
It's the perfect device for beginners, costing just $44.96, making it easy for drone newbies to get into this hobby. You can use either the HITURBO FPV app on your phone or a remote control to operate this device. Not only is this drone travel friendly, but it's also easy for beginners with helpful features like altitude hold and obstacle avoidance. The useful one-key return brings the drone back to you, no matter where it may be, and there are also simple voice commands to operate this drone, if using the physical controls is too frustrating.
It has a range of 50 meters and uses two rechargeable batteries, each of which helps this drone remain operational for 12 minutes at a time. It also lets you perform snazzy moves like 360-degree flips and can reach faster flying speeds, although this will reduce battery life if used consistently. With its competent 1080p camera, the Hiturbo S20 Drone has wowed users, leading to an admirable 4.2-star rating across more than 4,000 reviews.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
If the notion of using a flip phone excites you and you have $1,209.99 to spare, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7. It's arguably the best flip phone on the market, with Samsung perfecting the foldable screen technology over time to make the seventh-generation model better than ever.
The cover screen has seen a notable upgrade, with its size being bumped up to 4.1 inches. However, the functionality of this external display is a bit lacking. While apps like WhatsApp, Messages, and Google Maps work properly on this display, anything else requires the installation of an external app called Multistar, which can be a bit of a pain to set up for some. Thankfully, the internal display doesn't have any of these caveats, looks beautiful, and supports HDR10+. Both screens are AMOLED, support a 120Hz refresh rate, and boast a peak brightness rating of 2,600 nits.
The cameras are also brilliant, which is a priority for any traveler. The rear setup consists of a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Meanwhile, the 12MP front camera is also good for taking selfies. There is one key drawback to this phone, though: While the 4,300mAh battery helps the phone run all day long, it takes almost two hours for a full charge. Still, people love this phone for its immaculate design and convenient size as shown by its 4.4-star rating across almost 500 reviews, making it clear that you'd be well-served with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.
Methodology
Aside from the obvious feature of being travel friendly through some sort of folding design, all the products mentioned here have been well-received by users. We chose products that you'd want to travel with and those that have average Amazon ratings of four stars or higher from hundreds — if not thousands — of reviewers.