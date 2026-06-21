10 Foldable Gadgets That Are Perfect For Travel

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Whether you're heading out on a business trip or a vacation, packing all of the devices can end up turning into a futile game of suitcase Tetris. As tantalizing as it may be to carry your gaming laptop or high-quality wireless speaker on your trip, the truth is that these electronics end up taking far too much space in your luggage for them to be viable when you're traveling. Instead of stuffing your bag with space-hogging devices designed for a living room or office, a far better solution is to get gadgets that are intended to travel easily. While there are plenty of cheap travel gadgets under $50, sometimes convenience and space are more important than price.

A growing number of foldable gadgets are the perfect option for enjoying your tech on the go while still fitting into your bag easily. Anybody who's stuffed their suitcase with all a vacation's worth of devices knows how irritating it can get when some of their gadgets take up so much space that their bag is bursting at the seams. To prevent this, gadgets with a folding, space-saving design are ideal for frequent travelers who don't want to lug around ultra-heavy gadgets when moving from one location to another. With that in mind, here are 11 foldable gadgets that are perfect for traveling, and in addition to the obvious contortionist qualities, we looked for items that are easily attainable on Amazon with favorable user reviews.