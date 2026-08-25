Who Owns Baseus, One Of Anker's Biggest Competitors?
Anker is one of the most famous mobile accessory brands in the world, and it's continuously pushing out cool new gadgets that make life just a tad easier. However, the Anker brand is not the only sheriff in town, facing tough competition from the likes of Baseus. Where is this competitor from? Is Baseus a Chinese company?
In short, yes. Shenzhen Baseus Technology Co., operating out of Shenzhen (as the name itself suggests), owns a trademark for the Baseus name for a whole bunch of products. The short list includes Baseus peripherals, chargers, screen protectors, audio devices, and so on. Along with Anker Innovations (which took 14% of all power bank revenue share in North America in 2025), Baseus is among the most popular charger and battery brands owned by Chinese companies.
Started in 2011, the company has been hitting quite a stride recently, with one of its most prominent (and fruitful) moments being a partnership with Bose. The team-up resulted in the launch of Baseus' Inspire series, which includes the well-reviewed Baseus Inspire XH1 noise-canceling headphones. Audiophiles may hate Bose, but it doesn't matter all that much, as having a "by Bose" tag was a solid move that helped Baseus establish some credibility with the higher-end consumer segments.
Is Baseus as good as Anker?
Generally speaking, many people are satisfied with Baseus products. Sure, there are those who believe that its build quality falls short of Anker in many areas, but users nonetheless say that some Baseus-branded power banks have lasted them years. However, personal experiences are one thing, and controversy is another, as Baseus did have problems with some products back in 2024. How bad was it? Well, some of its wireless power banks posed a fire risk and were thus recalled in both the U.K. and the EU. To rub salt into the wound, the U.K. government said that Baseus didn't meet local safety regulations.
That still didn't stop the company from trucking along. It has recently scaled up its manufacturing globally to increase the bottom line. It's nothing new, as many Chinese companies try to target overseas markets to break out of the rabid price competition in their homeland. Whether Baseus' endeavors will be successful remains to be seen, and it's unlikely that the company will overtake Anker any time soon. With 14% of the revenue share in the wireless power bank market in the U.S., Anker is a force to be reckoned with. Meanwhile, Baseus is sharing 48% of the revenue with 16 other companies, including big names like Xiaomi.