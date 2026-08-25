Who Owns Baseus, One Of Anker's Biggest Competitors?

Anker is one of the most famous mobile accessory brands in the world, and it's continuously pushing out cool new gadgets that make life just a tad easier. However, the Anker brand is not the only sheriff in town, facing tough competition from the likes of Baseus. Where is this competitor from? Is Baseus a Chinese company?

In short, yes. Shenzhen Baseus Technology Co., operating out of Shenzhen (as the name itself suggests), owns a trademark for the Baseus name for a whole bunch of products. The short list includes Baseus peripherals, chargers, screen protectors, audio devices, and so on. Along with Anker Innovations (which took 14% of all power bank revenue share in North America in 2025), Baseus is among the most popular charger and battery brands owned by Chinese companies.

Started in 2011, the company has been hitting quite a stride recently, with one of its most prominent (and fruitful) moments being a partnership with Bose. The team-up resulted in the launch of Baseus' Inspire series, which includes the well-reviewed Baseus Inspire XH1 noise-canceling headphones. Audiophiles may hate Bose, but it doesn't matter all that much, as having a "by Bose" tag was a solid move that helped Baseus establish some credibility with the higher-end consumer segments.