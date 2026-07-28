6 Charger And Battery Brands Owned By Chinese Companies

When we talk about batteries, power banks are often one of the first things that come to mind. But while they're usually enough to extend the life of a single device for a few hours, you probably need something bigger if you want to go off the grid. This is where Bluetti comes in with its line of power stations. This brand is owned by Shenzhen PowerOak Newenergy Co., Ltd., and, as this name suggests, is based in Shenzhen. PowerOak filed for an IPO at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange early in 2026 and is ranked among the top global players in energy storage.

While Jackery is generally the more popular brand when it comes to big portable batteries, Bluetti is also well-regarded among professional reviewers, especially for its rugged design, safety, and handy features that make its products useful even for daily use at home. You also get a lot of options from the company, ensuring that there's a Bluetti power station for your use case — whether you're looking for something that you can easily carry around or a heavy-duty unit that will give you kilowatts of power.

Aside from power stations, Bluetti also offers home energy systems that you can pair with solar panels to provide power for your home. These massive batteries store the power you capture during daytime so that you don't have to rely on the grid at night, making it a great solution if you want to reduce your dependence on the grid or want to convert your home into a totally off-grid system. As for the less serious side of things, the company also offers a portable fridge/freezer — one of the useful gadgets for the summer heat you might want to have for your upcoming beach day.