6 Charger And Battery Brands Owned By Chinese Companies
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Power banks and fast chargers have become a crucial part of modern digital life, and it's likely that you have at least one of these devices among your phone, tablet, and laptop accessories. But even if you bought your charger or battery pack locally, there's a good chance that it's manufactured by a Chinese company. While these brands might not be as big as the major phone brands owned by Chinese companies, most of them are established names and have been around for years in this space.
Because of this, you'll find that some of the best wireless power banks are not just "made in China." Instead, they are actually developed, manufactured, and sold by corporations that have been founded and have their headquarters in the East Asian country. Our list also includes a couple of popular portable power station brands designed for camping, emergencies, and off-grid use. So let's look at these charger and battery brands owned by Chinese firms and pick some of the best products that they have on offer today.
Anker
Anker is one of the more popular charger and power bank brands that we have on this list, although it did not get its start from those businesses. In fact, its founder, a former Google engineer named Steven Yang, initially built the company as a laptop replacement battery supplier in 2011. But as phones and other mobile devices were becoming more popular during that time, he decided to pivot the company away from PCs and instead focused on building power bricks and battery banks for smartphones. The company has since grown to become a major electronics manufacturer in China, with its headquarters located in Hunan — the only company in our list that doesn't have its main office in Shenzhen, which is often considered the Silicon Valley of China.
While the company is primarily known for its batteries, chargers, and other mobile accessories, it also makes power stations under the Anker Solix name, smart home appliances under eufy, headphones, earbuds, speakers, and projectors under soundcore, and its newest venture, eufyMake, which focuses on 3D and UV printers. Anker has many highly-rated gadgets, and its chargers are known for being reliable. This includes the tiny Nano USB-C charger that offers 45 watts of fast charging for iPhones. As the name suggests, it's small enough to fit in the palm of your hands, while checking in at a relatively affordable price of $39.99. So if your old charger has finally stopped working, this is a solid buy if you just want something to charge your phone.
Baseus
This Chinese company was founded in 2011 — around the same time as Anker — but it focused on building power banks from the get-go. While it started producing portable batteries and chargers for mobile devices, it has since branched out to other consumer electronics to help you get the most out of your gadgets. Many reviewers, both professionals and average consumers, give Baseus high marks, with several saying that its products are reliable and live up to their expectations. In fact, we've reviewed the Inspire XP1 earbuds and XH1 headphones that Baseus made and came away impressed with its efforts.
Of course, since it's primarily a charger and battery brand, we also have to mention some of its more mundane offerings. This includes the Blade laptop portable charger, with its unique form factor that makes it thin enough to easily slip into the pocket of your laptop sleeve. It also has a 20,000-milliampere-hour (mAh) capacity, which should be good enough to top off most laptops up to 70%, while its 100-watt output will ensure that you can charge your computer as quickly as possible, reducing the need to have a bulky accessory attached to it while you're working. Baseus also offers the ultra-slim Picogo Air, which is less than a third of an inch thick, making it a great backup for iPhone Air users, while still delivering a capacity of 5,000 mAh.
The wide variety of accessories that Baseus makes for mobile phones goes beyond power, too. It also has several car accessories to help make driving safer while you're using your phone as a navigation tool (and ensuring that it's fully charged when you've reached your destination) and docking stations that can transform an ordinary laptop into a portable workstation.
Bluetti
When we talk about batteries, power banks are often one of the first things that come to mind. But while they're usually enough to extend the life of a single device for a few hours, you probably need something bigger if you want to go off the grid. This is where Bluetti comes in with its line of power stations. This brand is owned by Shenzhen PowerOak Newenergy Co., Ltd., and, as this name suggests, is based in Shenzhen. PowerOak filed for an IPO at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange early in 2026 and is ranked among the top global players in energy storage.
While Jackery is generally the more popular brand when it comes to big portable batteries, Bluetti is also well-regarded among professional reviewers, especially for its rugged design, safety, and handy features that make its products useful even for daily use at home. You also get a lot of options from the company, ensuring that there's a Bluetti power station for your use case — whether you're looking for something that you can easily carry around or a heavy-duty unit that will give you kilowatts of power.
Aside from power stations, Bluetti also offers home energy systems that you can pair with solar panels to provide power for your home. These massive batteries store the power you capture during daytime so that you don't have to rely on the grid at night, making it a great solution if you want to reduce your dependence on the grid or want to convert your home into a totally off-grid system. As for the less serious side of things, the company also offers a portable fridge/freezer — one of the useful gadgets for the summer heat you might want to have for your upcoming beach day.
Iniu
One of the top best-selling cellphone power banks on Amazon is the Pawsible P41 45-watt 10,000 mAh power bank, sometimes selling over 10,000 units on a monthly basis. It seems that people love it for its small size, reasonable capacity, and affordable price of $23.99. It also doesn't hurt that the device is manufactured by Iniu — a brand owned by Shenzhen Topstar Industry Co., Ltd. Although Iniu has a global presence with offices around the world, its parent company's main address is in Shenzhen, China.
Iniu is known for building power banks that are much lighter when compared to competing battery banks that have a similar capacity. Multiple professional reviewers have praised its products for being easy to carry, and although they may lack some advanced features, the light weight and low price are typical reasons people cite for buying Iniu power banks. They're also among the reasons why the Iniu Snapgo made our list of keychain chargers that can save you from a dead phone battery.
Unlike Anker and Baseus, which make other electronics like headphones and security cameras, Iniu is highly focused on charging solutions. Aside from power banks, the company also makes USB cables, charging bricks, and wireless chargers. While this may seem like the company is limiting itself to just batteries and chargers, it also allows it to focus on improving its battery technologies like the TinyCell Pro architecture, which enables building these ultralight power banks.
Jackery
Although Jackery proudly proclaims on its website that it was founded in California back in 2012, its parent company is Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd. The Jackery brand is known for its power stations and solar generators, one of the companies that people turn to if they need a reliable backup or off-grid power. It doesn't just offer batteries and chargers, though. It also has a healthy selection of solar panels, battery packs for expanding capacity, and even a battery backup for your refrigerator.
Jackery mainly competes with Anker, Bluetti, and EcoFlow when it comes to power stations and their massive battery capacities. While it doesn't offer the wide range of products offered by Anker, one of the earliest and most established brands focused on portable power stations and solar generators. It has also spent years developing its products, so its power stations are more than just batteries that store power — they also come with high output capacity for powering multiple devices and offer multiple ports, like USB-A, USB-C, and DC car ports, among others, depending on the model you buy. It's for this reason that we recommend the Jackery Explorer 300 as one of the essential gadgets for blackouts and power outages.
Ugreen
Ugreen is similar to Anker and Baseus in that it goes beyond offering batteries and chargers. This company, which was founded in Shenzhen in 2009, started by selling HDMI cables to consumers and as an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) for businesses. But in 2015, it decided to go all-in on building its own brand and expanded into other products like power banks and charging bricks, which is why it's now one of the reliable USB charger brands that can compete with Anker. Its Nexode chargers and power banks are well-received by reviewers, and they're available in various outputs and capacities. This ensures that there's a Ugreen gadget for you, whether you need it for one smartphone or an entire portable workstation.
Aside from these power solutions, the company also makes docking stations to give your laptop all the ports you need, drive enclosures for expanding your computer (or phone's) storage capacity, Bluetooth trackers that work with Apple Find My, and headphones and earbuds for enjoying your music. It also makes network-attached storage (NAS) systems that let you build your own private cloud server so that you don't have to rely on expensive cloud storage services to back up your files.