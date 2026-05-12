7 Essential Gadgets For Blackouts And Power Outages
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Power outages are frustrating, and it does not matter whether they are scheduled shutdowns due to maintenance and repairs or unexpected blackouts in the case of severe weather conditions like storms and hurricanes. When such a situation arises, your normal life is hindered, as the loss of power restricts several regular activities, like being able to use electrical items around the house and connecting to your home Wi-Fi.
To help cope with these situations, we have put together this list of some essential gadgets that will come in handy in case of blackouts and power outages. Among the goodies below, you'll find an emergency radio that will let you stay updated with the weather and news, along with a portable fan with lots of power to keep you cool in the absence of air conditioners and ceiling fans, among others. We picked these gadgets from Amazon, a trusted online retailer, and made sure that all of them have a score of 4.5 stars (out of five) or higher, gathered from a minimum of 5,000 purchases, hence only adding quality products to this list.
GearLight S1000 LED Flashlight
The GearLight S1000 LED Flashlight can produce 1,040 lumens of bright white light to illuminate your space in the dark, plus you can zoom in on a specific area using one of the five modes that allow you to select between a range of wide illumination or a pinpoint location. The body is created with military-grade aluminum and an anti-roll design, making it safe against damage incurred from accidental drops as high as 10 feet, along with water-related damage. Furthermore, the compact design lets you keep it in your purse or anywhere around the house for an easy reach in case of power outages.
Mercury CSC praised this model for its durability, too. In a detailed review, they discussed how the zoomable feature is useful for focusing on distant objects and praised the fact that the flashlight stands firm against water.
There's a tactical power switch located on the bottom of the handle so you can quickly turn it on without having to search for it on the light's body. You can purchase this flashlight on Amazon for $20.99, with three alkaline batteries included. The gadget sits at a healthy 4.6-star rating from more than 82,000 Amazon reviewers who value the compact and lightweight design and its power to generate bright light that can reach long distances. Furthermore, the highly durable build was also well-liked by the users.
Midland ER310 Emergency Crank Radio
With the Midland ER310 Emergency Radio, there are three ways to power up the device — via a solar panel, hand cranking, or simply using a 2,600 mAh rechargeable battery that can produce up to 32 hours of uninterrupted performance. It features a bright 130-lumen LED light that you can also use in dangerous situations as an SOS light that signals for help in Morse code.
Moreover, to stay in the know during severe weather conditions, you can press the WX Alert button, and the device will scan through seven available weather channels and tune in to the one with the strongest signal to fetch live updates. Plus, there's a weather alert feature in conjunction with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that will sound an alarm to warn you in case of severe weather ahead. It can also produce an ultrasonic dog whistle that can help rescue teams find their way to you in case of blackouts during floods and thunderstorms.
Available on Amazon for $79.99, the Midland Emergency Radio has received 4.6 stars following nearly 5900 reviews on Amazon. Looking at the great battery time, integration of dedicated buttons, and ergonomic design, CNN rated this Midland model as the best emergency radio they tested for 2026, due to its ability to deliver emergency-band alerts without having to tune in to a respective radio channel. CNN also cited the unit's efficiency – one minute of hand cranking generates 26 minutes of running time in their tests.
Ocoopa UT3 Lite Magnetic Hand Warmers
Hand warmers are another useful gadget that you might want to keep available during power outages, especially if you live in colder regions, when heaters tend to shut down. The Ocoopa UT3 Lite Hand Warmers are minimalist gadgets that fit nicely into your hands. A complete recharge provides around eight hours of use, which means you can get 16 hours from the two-pack you can buy on Amazon for $19.99. You can choose among three levels of heat intensity, with the highest being 126 degrees Fahrenheit.
The lightweight and pocket-sized design makes these warmers easy to carry, while the magnetic back allows the two pieces to firmly join together when not in use for easy storage. Rated at 4.6 stars from over 15,000 Amazon reviewers, customers have appreciated their battery time, and multiple comments note that these warmers can provide sufficient heat even on the first level. Some buyers did say that you might need to bump up the heat to the maximum setting if you are wearing gloves.
A reviewer at Women & Home credited these hand warmers for making a big difference in cold weather: "For someone who gets painfully cold hands, this immediate relief is a game-changer." Meanwhile, Wirecutter named these hand warmers as the ideal budget pick on the market, as they come in a pair of two and could easily maintain the heat above 99 degrees Fahrenheit for 5 hours and 20 minutes, just 10 minutes short of the hand warmer ranked top overall on its list.
Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station
The Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station has got your back when the power grid fails, leaving you in the middle of a total blackout. The unit takes only two hours to charge the battery to 80% when charged with the 60-watt PD USB-C port and the wall outlet simultaneously. Listed for $259 on Amazon, this unit can help you avoid the worries of power loss for more than a decade, as it boasts an 11-year battery life.
The Explorer features a total of six outlets: two AC, two USB-A ports, and one DC car port, along with the USB-C port charging port for versatile use. This model operates at just 28 decibels, so it shouldn't be much of a nuisance during power outages.
This portable power station possesses a rating of 4.6 out of five stars from more than 10,800 customers who applaud its ability to power different devices during blackouts, while some also called it a worthwhile investment to use as backup power in areas that are regularly hit by storms and hurricanes. According to testing by the Wirecutter, the Jackery Explorer 300 easily powered a tabletop fan for six hours straight while also producing a peak power of 384 watts, making it a reliable choice for power outages.
Etekcity Lantern
Integrated with 30 powerful LED bulbs, the Etekcity Lantern can produce a bright light of 150 lumens, along with a 360-degree lighting effect to illuminate the entire surroundings. You can adjust the brightness by collapsing or expanding the lantern as per your requirements. It is created with ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) material that prevents damage in case of accidental drops or exposure to water splashes, hence adding durability.
The lantern has a small compartment on the top of the gadget where you can store extra batteries and other small belongings. This lantern can provide up to 50 hours of lighting over the life of the three AA batteries that power it. The lightweight design of 0.67 pounds makes it easy to hang almost anywhere during power outages to use as a source of light.
A pack of two lanterns sells for $16.89 on Amazon, where this unit has received a score of 4.7 stars following more than 49,000 customer reviews, making it one of the top-rated gadgets on the platform. Multiple buyers called it a must-have for power outages due to its impressive bright light output that spreads well across the room. Meanwhile, a review by The Square Reviews also noted it to be a great companion for emergency use, as it is bright enough to light up attics, basements, electrical rooms, and other areas where there is little to no illumination.
Koonie 10000mAh Portable Clip-on Fan
The Koonie 10000mAh Portable Clip-On Fan offers two mounting methods: a tabletop placement or clip-on attachment for use on any compatible surface. It is built with a powerful motor that can produce a maximum wind circulation of 14 feet per second — though you can choose among four speed levels — so you can stay cool even in humid summers when the electricity is out. In addition, the nimble head can be rotated 360 degrees in both directions, vertically and horizontally, for directed airflow.
Plus, the low-noise operation of 35 decibels won't be much of a bother, either. The fan can run for an entire day on a single charge, which takes around six hours. Amazon users commended the long-lasting battery and how the fan provides efficient cooling even when the charge levels have dropped. The gadget has garnered a reliable score of 4.6 stars out of five on Amazon from almost 17,000 customers and is listed at a price of $39.99. Moreover, a reviewer at Best Choice also recommended this portable fan for its superior performance, long battery life, multiple mounting options, and the ability to switch between speeds.
Iniu Portable Charger
The Iniu Portable Charger is equipped with a 10,000-milliampere-hour battery capacity that can charge three devices simultaneously, with rapid charging that allows it to reach 61% charge in half an hour. There are two USB-A ports for output, along with one USB-C port that supports both input and output. Hence, it is a great power bank to have for charging your devices in emergency situations, like power outages.
Furthermore, this power bank is pretty compact, which allows for convenient storage, while there is a dedicated phone holder that you just need to pull out before mounting your phone into it to watch live weather and news updates without having to hold the device in your hand. Available for $21.99 on Amazon, this cheap power bank stands at a 4.5-star rating gathered from nearly 12,000 reviewers who like its fast charging performance and impressive build, with multiple customers mentioning that it does not overheat while charging devices. Meanwhile, GearLab praises this charger for its fast charging and decent capacity despite its slim design and portability.
Methodology
While picking these gadgets, we ensured that all the products stand at a minimum rating of 4.5 stars (out of five) or above from at least 5,000 customers on Amazon, with a majority of them being positive highlights about the product. We also included expert opinions from reputable platforms, like Wirecutter, CNN, Best Choice, and others, to bolster the reliability of these selections beyond customer ratings.
Adding these products to your emergency blackout kit can prove valuable in a crisis. For example, a portable power station will generate enough power to light up a few bulbs in the house as well as charge your devices, so you are not left in the dark without a smartphone. Additionally, all these gadgets are either rechargeable or work with batteries; hence, they can last by your side for a longer period during power outages.