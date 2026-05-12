7 Essential Gadgets For Blackouts And Power Outages

The GearLight S1000 LED Flashlight can produce 1,040 lumens of bright white light to illuminate your space in the dark, plus you can zoom in on a specific area using one of the five modes that allow you to select between a range of wide illumination or a pinpoint location. The body is created with military-grade aluminum and an anti-roll design, making it safe against damage incurred from accidental drops as high as 10 feet, along with water-related damage. Furthermore, the compact design lets you keep it in your purse or anywhere around the house for an easy reach in case of power outages.

Mercury CSC praised this model for its durability, too. In a detailed review, they discussed how the zoomable feature is useful for focusing on distant objects and praised the fact that the flashlight stands firm against water.

There's a tactical power switch located on the bottom of the handle so you can quickly turn it on without having to search for it on the light's body. You can purchase this flashlight on Amazon for $20.99, with three alkaline batteries included. The gadget sits at a healthy 4.6-star rating from more than 82,000 Amazon reviewers who value the compact and lightweight design and its power to generate bright light that can reach long distances. Furthermore, the highly durable build was also well-liked by the users.