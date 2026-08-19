4 Cool New Anker Accessories You Should Check Out In 2026

Let's face it: Keeping all of your tech gadgets fully powered in 2026 almost feels like a second job. Between your smartphone, your ultrabook for working remotely, your smartwatch or fitness tracker, and your wireless earbuds, the daily struggle to make sure they're always powered up is real. And our desk setups can be just as complicated — it's easy for them to devolve into a rat king of unorganized cables and power bricks. Fortunately, Anker has seriously leveled up its accessory game in 2026, having released a fascinating variety of new options for charging and desktop connectivity that can help bring you some peace.

The brand's new lineup proves that power delivery doesn't have to be boring or super technical. For example, charging your devices has never been a particularly engaging task, except when you're racing to find a charger before your phone dies. But now, Anker's latest slate of charging accessories does keep things interesting, with some featuring thermoelectric cooling technology to keep anything you plug in nice and cool while charging.

Likewise, keeping your desktop workstation properly and neatly connected is also a challenge, especially if you're a hybrid worker or sometimes like to work from a cafe. Anker can help with that, and the company also has new accessories that'll let you take your docking station on the go. Anker has made some genuinely interesting, cool new accessories, so let's dive in and take a look at a few of them.