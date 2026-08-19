4 Cool New Anker Accessories You Should Check Out In 2026
Let's face it: Keeping all of your tech gadgets fully powered in 2026 almost feels like a second job. Between your smartphone, your ultrabook for working remotely, your smartwatch or fitness tracker, and your wireless earbuds, the daily struggle to make sure they're always powered up is real. And our desk setups can be just as complicated — it's easy for them to devolve into a rat king of unorganized cables and power bricks. Fortunately, Anker has seriously leveled up its accessory game in 2026, having released a fascinating variety of new options for charging and desktop connectivity that can help bring you some peace.
The brand's new lineup proves that power delivery doesn't have to be boring or super technical. For example, charging your devices has never been a particularly engaging task, except when you're racing to find a charger before your phone dies. But now, Anker's latest slate of charging accessories does keep things interesting, with some featuring thermoelectric cooling technology to keep anything you plug in nice and cool while charging.
Likewise, keeping your desktop workstation properly and neatly connected is also a challenge, especially if you're a hybrid worker or sometimes like to work from a cafe. Anker can help with that, and the company also has new accessories that'll let you take your docking station on the go. Anker has made some genuinely interesting, cool new accessories, so let's dive in and take a look at a few of them.
Anker Prime Charging Base
It's probably safe to say that everyone wants their desktop setup to have a cleaner look. And with Anker's Prime Charging Base, you can get one step closer to that minimalist dream. The low-profile hub has great style, and it delivers 150 watts of total output for up to four devices at once. So if you need to fast-charge your laptop or power up your smartphone, earbuds, or handheld gaming console before you head out for the day, this gadget can do it without breaking a sweat.
The charging base sports two USB-C ports and one USB-A port for juicing up your gear. It also has a pogo pin connector right on top. This connector is the real star of the show for any user who also owns an Anker Prime Power Bank (which is one of the best Anker gadgets you can buy in 2026). Just set your Power Bank right onto the charging base, and it'll instantly start charging at super fast speeds without you having to fumble around with any extra wires.
Anker also packed the charging base with smart capabilities. Users can connect to it using Anker's mobile app to check real-time charging details like port information and how much output a specific port is offering up. Anker's built-in ActiveShield 4.0 technology monitors the base's temperature millions of times a day to ensure its charging never causes overheating. Overall, this is a powerful and space-saving accessory that could remove a ton of friction from your daily desktop charging routine.
Anker Nano Charger
For those who are constantly on the go, the Anker Nano Charger offers up some nice extras that make it a travelling must-have. For starters, it comes in four different colorways: black, white, blue, and orange. The tiny powerhouse also delivers 45-watt maximum output — more than enough power to charge things like tablets and smartphones in no time.
The most eye-catching feature, however, is the Nano Charger's built-in rotating smart screen. While it's definitely not a feature anyone needs, it's a fun extra that's genuinely insightful. Its 20-plus stylish interface options are all designed to give you real-time info about your device's current charging mode, temperature, and how long it'll take to reach 100%. Plus, it has cute little animations! You can also use tap-based gestures to turn it on, switch modes, rotate its screen, and more.
Beyond the screen, though, this charger does some heavy lifting to keep your plugged-in gadgets safe. The gallium nitride (GaN) charger uses a special cooling mode that automatically adjusts the power flow. This ensures your phone's battery gets a quick boost when you first plug it in, but cools down safely as it trickle-charges up to 100%. This is a clever design that'll help your phone's battery last longer. Travelers will also love the handy 180-degree folding plug prongs that can click into either the standard 90-degree angle or lay totally flat against the wall, making it incredibly easy to squeeze into snug outlets.
Anker Nano 13-in-1 Docking Station
Hybrid work requires a lot of flexibility, and Anker's 13-in-1 Nano Docking Station delivers exactly that because it can literally split in half. Most traditional docks are heavier bricks meant to permanently live on a desk. Anker completely flips the script here with a dual-form design. The main chassis acts as a heavy-duty workstation base, but the center piece pops out and turns into a super portable, travel-friendly hub. Throw that smaller piece (measuring roughly the size of a credit card) into your backpack, and your most essential ports stay available to you whether you're at school or working from a cafe.
When everything is snapped together back at home, the setup is an absolute beast. It can drive two or even three 4K monitors at once, turning a cramped laptop screen into an enormous canvas. Photographers and video editors will love the fast data transfer speeds (up to 10 gigabits per second), allowing massive files to jump from an external drive to a computer in seconds. It also features SD card readers, multiple USB ports, a 4K HDMI port (60 hertz), a one-gigabit-per-second Ethernet jack for lag-free internet, and audio ports.
Best of all, the docking station pushes 100 watts of power straight into your connected devices, so you can put your clunky factory charger back in the drawer. This gadget makes it possible to seamlessly switch between a full desktop powerhouse and a lightweight travel companion has never been this easy, and it rightly lands on our list of the best docking stations that just work.
Anker Prime Qi2 Wireless Charging Station
Wireless charging stands have long been a go-to solution for reducing clutter. But the futuristic vibes of the Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station feel straight out of a sci-fi movie, bringing a cool, almost space-age vibe to your desk or nightstand. This three-in-one stand is designed to power up your smartphone, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds at the same time. To do so, it utilizes 25-watt technology and even supports Qi charging for your earbuds.
However, as we've seen with a couple of Anker's other chargers, the real game-changing feature is its active cooling system. Wireless chargers notoriously generate extra heat, which slowly degrades device batteries over time. Anker addresses this by packing in thermoelectric cooling plates to physically chill your phone while it charges.
The stand also features a small digital screen that lets you view and adjust info about your charging status. The display also doubles as a clock, which you can customize the look of. You can also connect to the Anker app via Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to turn on Bluetooth, allowing you to set charging preferences. (If you're wondering why some Anker chargers have Bluetooth at all, the short answer is essentially that it offers more control.) Overall, the stand is a handy blend of solid charging and fun connectivity features.