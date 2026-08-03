9 Best Docking Stations That Just Work
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Docking stations are devices that come with several built-in ports of various types — Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A/C, HDMI, DisplayPorts, and the more advanced ones even have Thunderbolt ports that allow high-speed data transfer rates and power delivery for quick charging. Hence, these are essential gadgets for home office workers who want to work with multiple screens and devices while also maintaining a neat and minimalist desk look.
In this list, we sorted some of the best docking stations that expand your laptop's connectivity beyond its built-in ports, so you can use all your devices without any hassle. All the products here are highly rated on Amazon or have expert verdicts that back the functioning of their features and the dock overall.
However, before buying a docking station, there are a few things to keep in mind; for instance, knowing how many ports you might require and having a general idea of the power consumption requirements of your devices.
Anker Nano 13-in-1 Laptop Docking Station
The Anker Nano Laptop Docking Station comes with 13 ports of different types, such as USB-A, USB-C, an audio jack, DisplayPort, and more. Rather than being restricted by the limited number of ports available on your laptop, you can connect the extra accessories and devices to the dock and transform your laptop into a full-fledged working station to boost productivity when working from home. You can use three external monitors, along with a direct Ethernet connection.
With the Anker Nano, you can enjoy up to 10 Gbps of maximum data transfer rate, plus it can support a maximum resolution of 4K at a refresh rate of 60 hertz so you can notice even the tiniest of details on the connected display. The distinguishing factor with this dock is the inclusion of a separate portable hub with six ports that you can offload with the press of a button at any time to take it along on the go. Besides, the dock can also be used to charge your laptop at a max power of 100 watts.
It works like a charm with Windows and macOS devices, as seen in the test conducted by FStoppers, which experienced zero lags or dropped connections with either. Rated at 4.4 from over 300 reviewers on Amazon, they also appreciated the versatile connectivity it brings to the table and how it eliminates the hassle of plugging/unplugging devices every now and then. Grab it for $149.99.
Sonnet Echo 13 Thunderbolt 5 SSD Dock
Priced at $829.99 on the official site, the Sonnet Echo 13 Thunderbolt 5 SSD Dock is built with dedicated SSD storage that can deliver a read speed up to 6,000 Mbps and a write speed up to 4,000 Mbps when used with a Thunderbolt 5 computer, but with Thunderbolt 3 and 4 computers, the read speed can be as high as 3,400 Mbps with the write speed being 2,160 Mbps. Therefore, you can expand your laptop's storage with an external 4TB SSD that comes included in the design. In addition, it offers 12 ports, including four Thunderbolt 5 ports, one 2.5 Gb Ethernet port, along with dedicated USB-C, USB-A, and SD/microSD card slots.
This modern dock can support an external display with a maximum resolution of 8K and has a power delivery rating of 140 watts to charge your laptop at some of the fastest speeds. The dock is compatible with most Mac, Windows, and Chromebook computers. However, one downside here is that it does not have a DisplayPort or HDMI, so you would need to buy separate adapters for them.
Nonetheless, it ranks among some of the best Thunderbolt docks tested by PCWorld, while MacWorld reviewers were highly impressed by its high data transfer speeds of up to 120 Gbps in boost mode, leading to a higher display bandwidth.
Belkin USB-C Docking Station
Enabling a quick plug-and-play connection, the Belkin USB-C Docking Station is designed with 11 ports, including two HDMI, one VGA, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and more, to give your laptop the power to hold all the crucial externals. It can allow a high-speed data transfer rate of up to 10 Gbps and can support a monitor at a peak resolution of 4K at a 60-hertz refresh rate. Additionally, it also acts as a laptop stand while providing uninterrupted access to all the ports. This also prevents hot air from the laptop from getting trapped between the device and the table, giving it room to breathe.
You can also use the docks to charge your devices at a maximum speed of 100 watts for efficient charging. It has a compact design, unlike other bulky docking stations, that will look sleek on your work desk. ZDNet rated it the perfect dock for remote workers or students who are looking to connect a ton of accessories to their laptops. The same conclusion was reached by Tom's Guide, which mentioned the dock may not be the best pick for those with an intensive workflow. You can currently buy it on Amazon for $105.84.
Baseus Docking Station
The Baseus Docking Station is another gadget that adds more ports to your laptop computer — 10 to be exact. It can handle a single display output up to 4K at 120 Hz, making the dock great for video editors, graphic designers, and those who need clear, sharp visuals in their work. With a data transfer speed of 10 Gbps, you can quickly transfer large files and videos between devices. There's also an SD/TF card reader with a read speed of up to 104 Mbps for copying images and videos in no time.
Furthermore, there's a screen lock button press, which instantly locks the cast screen, which can be useful for protecting your data when working in shared offices. The compact design makes it easy to carry it in your bag, plus the dock offers plug-and-play compatibility for several devices and operating systems, like the Apple OS, Windows, and Linux.
Wirecutter included the Baseus Docking Station in its list of the two best USB hubs of 2026 for its high-speed data transfer rate and the inclusion of several useful ports in a portable size. It is available for a list price of $79.99, currently discounted 29% to $56.99 (at a 29% discount) on Amazon and is rated 4.2 after 447 reviews, some of which point out that it keeps the workspace well-organized while also functioning as expected of a dock.
Hiearcool USB-C Docking Station
Rated as an Amazon's Choice product, the Hiearcool USB-C Docking Station is currently available for $79.99. The dock can handle a triple display setup with HDMI, VGA, and laptop screens working simultaneously for impressive multitasking. The HDMI port can deliver up to 3840×2160 at 30 Hz, while the VGA port can peak at 1920×1080 at 60 Hz. There are other important ports for extended connectivity, such as Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, and an SD/TF card reader. Featuring an advanced smart chipset, the Hiearcool dock offers 100-watt power delivery for charging your devices while also protecting them against short circuits, overheating, overloads, and unstable voltage.
However, Rick's Daily Tips noticed that the dock gets a bit warm to the touch, and a few customer reviews on Amazon echoed this. Though, they did mention that it is not very alarming and the dock performs as expected nonetheless. Consequently, the device has a score of 4.3 from 9,216 global ratings on Amazon and is also mentioned in the compilation of the best laptop docking stations by TechGearLab for its thoughtfully arranged ports and budget-friendly price.
Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station
The Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station is a bulky dock with an array of 14 ports, including two Thunderbolt 5 downstream ports that support a data transfer rate of 120 Gbps, so you can move a 150 GB file between devices in just 25 seconds, as claimed by the manufacturer. On top of this, it can tackle up to two 8K screen resolutions at a 60-hertz refresh rate for Thunderbolt 5 laptops, making it one of the best docking stations for gaming laptops
You can fast charge your devices at a max speed of 140 watts using the Thunderbolt 5 upstream port. Worry not; with all the high-speed power generation, the device won't heat up much, thanks to an advanced active cooling system and a heat-dissipation design that keeps temperatures controlled. For best performance, update the firmware in a timely manner using the Anker Dock Manager app.
At a typical list price of $399.99 on Amazon, the Anker Prime TB5 is a high-end docking station with a rating of 4.2 from over 400 customers who liked its flawless performance without significant lags or display issues and a durable build quality. Wirecutter included the model in its list of the best Thunderbolt docks, praising its fast charging capabilities across various ports and the built-in power supply.
Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Dock
The Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Dock is capable of supporting one 8K display at 60 hertz via the Thunderbolt 4 port or two 4K displays at 60 hertz through the HDMI ports. It comes with 13 ports, including USB-C, Ethernet, and audio jacks, that help streamline your workstation in a home office or a professional cubicle. The dock is compatible with Thunderbolt 4, 5, or USB4 systems that operate on Windows 10 and above and also works with macOS.
With this dock, you can move data at a great speed of 40 Gbps through the Thunderbolt 4 port, so you won't have to wait long between data transfers. In addition, it delivers 100 watts of charging speed to boost your laptop and other devices for a quick recharge. You can buy this docking station at Amazon for $199.95, where it has a 4.3-star score from over 500 reviewers, most of whom liked its functionality and noticed significantly faster file transfer speeds.
This Plugable dock also gained a spot in Wirecutter's list of the best Thunderbolt docks, as it offers impressive performance through a generous number of ports at a reasonable price.
Ugreen Maxidok Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station
Ugreen is among the popular creators of portable power banks and docking stations. The Ugreen Maxidok Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station has a bulky, cube-like design with 17 ports, including two Thunderbolt 5 downstream ports and three 10 Gbps USB-A ports. You can achieve a maximum data transfer rate of about 120 Gbps, which is ideal for high-speed file and video sharing, and the 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet compatibility further aids the process. Moreover, you can connect up to two monitors and enjoy 8K display quality at a 60-hertz refresh rate on both — making it an ideal dock for content creation.
Furthermore, there's a PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe slot that can hold an SSD with a maximum capacity of 8 TBs, therefore giving you tons of external storage for the laptop. Along with these, it has been tested by the company to produce nonstop performance throughout the day for five days a week, while the intelligent cooling system keeps the temperatures stable even after using the dock at its peak capacity.
There's built-in protection against voltage spikes for all the connected devices and the laptop to keep them safe from harm. Available on Amazon for $349.99 following a 10% reduction, this powerful dock is rated at 4.1 via 247 reviews. When tested by PCWorld, they called it "one of the most technically comprehensive Thunderbolt 5 docks on the market" given its power generation and impressive bandwidth capabilities.
CalDigit TS4 18 Port Thunderbolt 4 Dock
Coming with a staggering number of 18 ports, the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock has the power to handle one 8K display at 30 hertz (Windows) or a 6K monitor at 60 hertz (macOS) to enjoy fine visuals. The dock is built with 18 versatile ports that include three Thunderbolt 4 ports that support a data transfer speed of 40 Gbps for quick sharing of data across devices. Moreover, the Thunderbolt 4 port offers 98-watt power delivery to charge your laptop in no time, even when all 18 ports are up and running. Like other top-rated docking stations, this one also has a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port.
Additionally, it is compatible with Thunderbolt 3, 4, 5, USB4, and some USB-C computers. The front-facing USB-C port can deliver 20 watts of power to charge power-hungry devices. Selling on Amazon for $379.99, this premium docking station has garnered 1,739 reviews, taking it to an average score of 4.1.
On the other hand, it received a solid score of five by TechRadar, particularly for its durable build quality and the fact that it has well-arranged ports on the back for devices that require a long-term connection, such as monitors. Consequently, reducing clutter on the desk. In another review by ZDNet, the reviewer named it the best docking station overall in comparison to others on the list since it covers every type of connection a user could need and efficiently works with external drives and high-resolution displays.
Methodology
Docking stations are vital gadgets for any home office setup or a hybrid worker who needs plenty of devices on the desk to perform their job tasks. While making the list, we kept the needs of such users in mind and fetched those docks that would really be useful to them. All the docks here have a minimum rating of four on Amazon, collected from at least 200 customers, or are backed by expert reviews on various recognized platforms, like CNET, LaptopMag, TechRadar, and more. Some of these products fulfill both criteria, while others meet only one.
In addition, we looked for compatibility with different operating systems — Windows and macOS —along with other devices and accessories (smartphones, SD/microSD cards, and even SSDs for some) via versatile built-in ports. Therefore, no matter the type of device you have, you can most probably connect it to the dock so it can work with your laptop with ease.