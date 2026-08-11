Why Do Some Anker Chargers Have Bluetooth?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to chargers, Anker is among the best-known brands in the world, often appearing near the top of "best of" lists. The company offers a wide variety of options, from single- or multi-outlet charging bricks for use in AC outlets at home to portable chargers for use on the go that can charge everything from smartphones to laptops with the higher-powered options. They all have the typical features, including at least one port for plugging in a device. Some have built-in cables, LED lights to show power, maybe even tiny screens to provide charging status and other useful information. But one feature you might also see, albeit less commonly, is built-in Bluetooth.

Wait, Bluetooth? Why would you want or need Bluetooth in a charger? The simple answer is that chargers with this feature include it to sync with a mobile app to show you useful information about the connection between the charger and the device it's charging. You can also adjust charging power and modes, get firmware updates, and more. It's limited to more premium models among the best Anker gadgets you can buy, usually ones with more power for charging products like a laptop. But for the most advanced charging experience, it's a nice-to-have feature.