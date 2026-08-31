Trump's New US Space Academy Is Coming - Here's What You Need To Know

President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order on August 28, 2026, that officially establishes the first-ever U.S. Space Academy. As stated by the President in his Executive Order (via the White House), "it is my Administration's policy to strengthen the Nation's space workforce by expanding opportunities to educate and develop the next generation of leaders across the space domain."

An opening date for the academy has not been set yet, but the newly formed Presidential Commission on the United States Space Academy will report to President Trump within 120 days to provide recommendations on the location of the academy, governance, and other foundational policies. The Commission is chaired by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, and NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson will serve as the executive director.

The signing of the Executive Order took place at NASA's Johnson Space Center, where President Trump also presented the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the crew of the Artemis II mission, which took place back in April 2026. There have now been 34 recipients of this award since the beginning of the U.S. space program, which just goes to show that NASA's Artemis II mission is special from a historical standpoint. The bestowal of this award, along with the establishment of the U.S. Space Academy, demonstrates a newfound glorification of space exploration by the current Administration.