Connecticut Is Rolling Out AI-Powered School Bus Cameras

The town of Vernon, Connecticut, is taking student safety more seriously this year. The local government is partnering with BusPatrol, a company specializing in school bus stop-arm enforcement solutions, to implement AI-powered cameras that will accurately detect when other vehicles wrongfully pass a stopped school bus. The cameras will record video evidence that local police officers can review. If an officer deems that a violation occurred, a citation will be sent to the offending vehicle owner. The fine for a first-time offense of illegally passing a stopped school bus is $250.

This technology is nothing new. In fact, AI traffic cameras are watching your every move already. This type of surveillance can be problematic; Virginia's AI traffic cameras are frustrating local residents with wrongfully generated tickets. However, the school bus cameras in Vernon might actually be on track to provide a net benefit for the community.

One study conducted in the city of Bridgeport, Connecticut, showed that nearly 10,000 instances of vehicles illegally passing a stopped school bus occurred in the locality over the course of just six months. The Town of Vernon asserts that 90% of first-time violators do not commit a second offense if they are penalized. If that statistic holds up, then the town's children will be much safer going to and from school this year.