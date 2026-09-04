Connecticut Is Rolling Out AI-Powered School Bus Cameras
The town of Vernon, Connecticut, is taking student safety more seriously this year. The local government is partnering with BusPatrol, a company specializing in school bus stop-arm enforcement solutions, to implement AI-powered cameras that will accurately detect when other vehicles wrongfully pass a stopped school bus. The cameras will record video evidence that local police officers can review. If an officer deems that a violation occurred, a citation will be sent to the offending vehicle owner. The fine for a first-time offense of illegally passing a stopped school bus is $250.
This technology is nothing new. In fact, AI traffic cameras are watching your every move already. This type of surveillance can be problematic; Virginia's AI traffic cameras are frustrating local residents with wrongfully generated tickets. However, the school bus cameras in Vernon might actually be on track to provide a net benefit for the community.
One study conducted in the city of Bridgeport, Connecticut, showed that nearly 10,000 instances of vehicles illegally passing a stopped school bus occurred in the locality over the course of just six months. The Town of Vernon asserts that 90% of first-time violators do not commit a second offense if they are penalized. If that statistic holds up, then the town's children will be much safer going to and from school this year.
AI cameras are taking over public transport
AI-powered traffic cameras are one thing, but the situation in Connecticut is indicative of a growing trend of AI cameras being mounted on all kinds of public transport. School bus cameras might be used for traffic surveillance all over the country, and not just for the sake of child safety. BusPatrol, the company that's partnering with the Town of Vernon, is already present in 24 states and has cameras mounted on more than 40,000 buses. It's well-established that BusPatrol sends video to law enforcement partners. And considering that police are already using Flock cameras for more than just tracking license plates, there's no telling how the footage from BusPatrol cameras might be utilized without the public's knowledge.
It's not just school buses, either. As one prominent example, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) uses AI-powered cameras on regular Philadelphia city buses and light rail trolleys. One stated reason behind the use of these cameras is to detect illegally parked cars that might disrupt public transit. While there's certainly something to be said for using technology to improve safety and transportation reliability, it may take greater change before people accept the large amount of surveillance on public transport.