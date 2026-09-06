Almost 40% Of Americans Own A Video Doorbell - But Are They Worth It?

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Need a quick boost to your home's security? A doorbell camera is a good idea. The biggest perks of installing a video doorbell are the ease of use, theft deterrence, and the ability to interact with visitors or couriers. This is why nearly 40% of American homes have a video doorbell. But while the gear itself is cheap, the subscription costs with popular models like Ring will creep up on you. Many homeowners believe that this is one of the key disadvantages of video doorbells: a bunch of stuff is hidden behind a paywall, including the clips themselves.

Say you purchase a Ring from Amazon. That $59 may seem like a reasonable price, but if you want to record and store videos, you need to pay at least $4.99 per month (adds up to $49.99 in a year). Then, if you want some of the more advanced features like so-called 'Familiar Faces' (self-explanatory how that works), be prepared to cough up $19.99 per month. Personally, if I wasn't as concerned about the cybersecurity repercussions of having the videos stored in the cloud (I particularly don't trust Amazon and its data-sharing practices), I wouldn't have a problem with paying the basic subscription for something like Ring or Arlo. But since storing data locally is a non-negotiable for me, I prefer doorbell cameras that won't spy on me, like the Eufy Video Doorbell E340.