5 Video Doorbells With Local Storage That Won't Spy On You

TP-Link's Tapo D225 is a reasonably priced battery-powered video doorbell that supports a wired connection. As the doorbell has a built-in 10,000 mAh battery, the company claims it can last up to eight months on a single charge. However, as with any battery-powered gadget, the actual battery life can depend on a lot of factors, including how often you're viewing the recordings or the live feed. In other highlights, the Tapo doorbell camera has a 180-degree field of view, color night vision support, and two-way audio. If you can hardwire the doorbell camera, you can also enjoy continuous video recording.

The Tapo D225 has a built-in microSD card slot for local storage, and it accepts up to 512 GB cards. You can store all the recordings locally and keep them safe from prying eyes. More importantly, all locally stored videos use 128-bit encryption and the TLS 1.2 protocol when being transmitted. You can also use Alexa or Google Assistant to view the camera input. Moreover, you get smart notifications and custom activity zones, both of which can come in pretty handy during everyday use.

The D225 has received positive feedback from experts at PC World, PC Mag, and Trusted Reviews, who say it offers good video quality and is relatively easy to install. However, there are concerns about its large, industrial design and a lack of Apple HomeKit support. Experts also note that you have to remove the entire doorbell to charge, as the battery isn't removable. You'll have to shell out $100 for it, which includes a bundled chime. It has garnered an average buyer rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, based on over 2,000 reviews.