5 Of The Best-Selling Video Doorbells On Amazon
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Video doorbells are useful smart home gadgets with several handy perks, including letting you see who's on the other side of the door and track visitors when you are away. Owners also say that video doorbells can last about three to five years, making them a good investment if you are serious about home security. More importantly, these are one of the cheapest ways to turn your house into a smart home. However, if you are shopping for a video doorbell for the first time, it can quickly become overwhelming with tons of options on the market, including wired, battery-powered, subscription-based, and subscription-free doorbells.
Going with a best-selling option is often an easy fix if you're suffering from choice overload. Video doorbells that are selling in thousands every month must be doing something good for folks to buy them, right? Once you become a video doorbell veteran, you can always make a more nuanced buying decision. We picked the following after considering which video doorbells are selling the most on Amazon and their buyer rating.
Ring Battery Doorbell 2K
Although some people are getting rid of their Ring doorbell cameras, the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K remains a bestseller on Amazon. As the name suggests, it's a battery-powered video doorbell, which helps you avoid the hassle of installing wiring to power it. That said, if you do want to wire it up and avoid batteries, you can do that. You can also connect it to your existing doorbell system to use the chime you already have installed. Otherwise, you'll have to get the chime separately or choose the bundle that includes it.
It has features such as 2K resolution, 140-degree horizontal and vertical fields of view, night vision support, two-way talk, and live view. It uses Wi-Fi 4 (single-band) to connect to the internet and can detect motion and send you real-time alerts. Unfortunately, you'll need a paid subscription to access saved videos and get person detection. Moreover, there are privacy concerns because Ring retains your doorbell footage and can share it with law enforcement in an emergency without a warrant.
It has a list price of $100; however, if you time your purchase right, you can grab it for a discount. It has also received an average buyer rating of 4.2 out of 5, with buyers appreciating the video quality, straightforward installation, and good customer support. However, some shoppers decried having to pay for the subscription to get key features, and others complained about unreliable Wi-Fi performance.
Blink Video Doorbell
Blink is another home security brand under Amazon's umbrella that offers several video doorbell cameras, which sell well on Amazon's shopping platform, with the entry-level Blink Video Doorbell being the most popular. It has a 1440p resolution and can run with just three AA batteries. However, you can connect it to your home's doorbell system to use the existing chime. If you already use a Blink Mini 2 camera or an Alexa device, those can double as your chime for your wireless doorbell setup.
Blink claims the camera lasts up to two years without needing a battery change and has a 150-degree field of view, allowing you to see the person outside your door in full. The company also supplies a Sync Module Core with the camera, which you'll need to run it; however, the module doesn't have any local storage. You can use local storage with a microSD card if you upgrade to the Sync Module XR. It's also compatible with Alexa, and you can seamlessly view the camera output on the Amazon Echo Show or Fire TV devices. Other features include two-way audio support. Unfortunately, motion-activated alerts and person detection are locked behind the paid Blink Plan.
The Blink Video Doorbell has a list price of $60; however, it is often discounted to under $40. It's also well-received by Amazon shoppers, who have given it an average rating of 4.1 out of 5. Buyers like its easy installation, good video quality, and night vision quality. However, buyers note that batteries only last a few months and are unhappy about the need for a paid subscription to get the basics.
Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen)
Arlo, which makes some of the best outdoor security cameras, offers a well-rated video doorbell that has become a best seller on Amazon. The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen) can record in 1944p resolution and has a wide 180-degree field of view. It comes with a built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery; however, like many other battery-powered doorbell cameras, you can connect it to your existing doorbell setup to use the chime and continue charging the battery.
It's limited to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, like some of the other video doorbell options, and supports HDR video capture. Unfortunately, many of the video doorbell's features, like video cloud storage, AI enhancements, and smart detections, are locked behind the Arlo Secure subscription, one month of which is included as a trial. However, you still get live video streaming from the doorbell camera, motion alerts, and two-way communication directly to your phone, all without a subscription. There is also support for Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, Apple Home, and Google Home; however, you'll need an Arlo SmartHub or Base Station to connect with Apple Home.
The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen) is priced at $80; however, you can increasingly find it selling for less than $50. It has also garnered an average buyer rating of 4.1 out of 5 on Amazon. Shoppers say positive things about its video quality and easy setup process. That said, not everyone is happy with its motion detection performance and reliability. Some buyers have also complained that the doorbell doesn't last very long.
Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340
Eufy's Video Doorbell E340, which is a solid Ring camera alternative, is another bestselling option on Amazon. It differentiates itself by including two camera lenses, something that you don't find on most other popular video doorbells. This dual setup enables it to offer better visual coverage in front of the door. While the front-facing camera focuses on people, the downward camera covers the floor and other areas typically missed by the front camera. While the main camera has a resolution of 2048 x 1536p, the secondary camera can capture in 1,600 x 1,200p. It also comes with a rechargeable battery pack and supports a wired connection. Moreover, you get built-in motion-controlled twin lights that enhance its color night vision.
Other highlights include several key features that don't require a paid subscription. For example, you get 8 GB of built-in storage to keep camera recordings locally and help you avoid paying for cloud storage. There is also full access to notifications.
The Eufy E340 carries a price tag of $150, and Amazon shoppers have rated it at 4.1 out of 5. Buyers are generally happy with it, appreciating the no-subscription model, video quality, and relatively easy installation. That said, some shoppers note that the battery life is poor and the app can be slow and clunky.
Tapo 2K Wireless Smart Video Doorbell D210
TP-Link Tapo's D210 is an affordable video doorbell that's pretty popular among Amazon shoppers. Unlike many other best-selling models, it comes bundled with a chime, helping you avoid the cost of buying one separately. It also supports local and cloud video storage. You can pop in a microSD card to store your doorbell camera recordings locally. Other features include a 2,304 x 1,296p video resolution, 160-degree field of view, color night vision, two-way talk, anti-theft alarm, and AI-powered person detection.
It's a battery-operated model and packs a built-in rechargeable battery, which Tapo claims can last up to six months on a single charge. Moreover, there is support for Alexa and Google Assistant. You can get all this at $50. Amazon shoppers have also given it a solid rating of 4.4 out of 5 and highlight its video quality, value-for-money, local storage support, and the ability to use it without a subscription. However, some buyers complain about build-quality issues with the mount, customer-care problems, and poor battery life.
How we selected these video doorbells
Amazon offers tons of video doorbells from a wide range of manufacturers, including its own brands like Ring and Blink. We scoured the marketplace's best-seller lists for doorbells and chimes, as well as home security systems, to pick some of the most popular models. We limited our selection to well-known, trusted brands and chose offerings that sell in the thousands every month. Finally, we refined our selection to include only video doorbells with an average buyer rating of at least 4 out of 5.