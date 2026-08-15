5 Of The Best-Selling Video Doorbells On Amazon

Although some people are getting rid of their Ring doorbell cameras, the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K remains a bestseller on Amazon. As the name suggests, it's a battery-powered video doorbell, which helps you avoid the hassle of installing wiring to power it. That said, if you do want to wire it up and avoid batteries, you can do that. You can also connect it to your existing doorbell system to use the chime you already have installed. Otherwise, you'll have to get the chime separately or choose the bundle that includes it.

It has features such as 2K resolution, 140-degree horizontal and vertical fields of view, night vision support, two-way talk, and live view. It uses Wi-Fi 4 (single-band) to connect to the internet and can detect motion and send you real-time alerts. Unfortunately, you'll need a paid subscription to access saved videos and get person detection. Moreover, there are privacy concerns because Ring retains your doorbell footage and can share it with law enforcement in an emergency without a warrant.

It has a list price of $100; however, if you time your purchase right, you can grab it for a discount. It has also received an average buyer rating of 4.2 out of 5, with buyers appreciating the video quality, straightforward installation, and good customer support. However, some shoppers decried having to pay for the subscription to get key features, and others complained about unreliable Wi-Fi performance.