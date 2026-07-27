5 Disadvantages Of Using Video Doorbells

Video doorbells were quick to become one of the most ubiquitous smart home devices on the market. From the suburbs to city apartment complexes, it seems like almost every front door now sports a camera-toting rectangle. They promise peace of mind, after all, letting you screen visitors from the comfort of your couch or keep a watchful eye on your porch while you're away from home. But while these devices offer a layer of convenience and security that's hard to say no to, they're far from flawless and actually have several downsides.

To clarify, these doorbells are not inherently bad investments, especially if you opt for a nicer 2K video doorbell. For many homeowners, they quickly pay for themselves by making it easier to catch a package thief or see when the kids get home from school. But as these devices have evolved, so, too, have the unforeseen complications that can come with mounting an always-on camera to the front of your house.

While video doorbells offer an easy and fairly straightforward upgrade in your home's security, they bring with them some concerns that manufacturers don't exactly advertise, like creeping privacy issues and annoying technical hurdles. Ultimately, relying on a smart doorbell means making a few noteworthy compromises. So if you're thinking about adding one to your smart home ecosystem, here are the biggest disadvantages of using video doorbells worth your consideration.