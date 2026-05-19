5 2K Video Doorbells That Are Actually Worth Buying

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Video doorbells are some of the most useful surveillance devices you can add to your home or business. From one year to the next, these security cameras continue to improve, with major brands like Ring and Arlo focusing on features like enhanced motion detection, colorized night footage, and one of the most important specs of all: resolution. Many doorbells have delivered 1080p HD visuals, and now we're starting to see more and more 2K models in stores and online.

For those unaware, cameras that advertise 2K resolution often break down to 2,560 x 1,440 for the official pixel count. Generally speaking, more pixels often translates to improved video quality, and who doesn't want their motion-triggered recordings to look as sharp and detailed as possible? There are even 4K doorbells on the market, though what's available is much more limited compared to the increasing number of 2K cams.

Education is always your first line of defense when shopping for new consumer tech products, and there's plenty to learn about the world of 2K video doorbells. We also went ahead and selected five 2K video bells we feel are actually worth buying in 2026.