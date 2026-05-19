5 2K Video Doorbells That Are Actually Worth Buying
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Video doorbells are some of the most useful surveillance devices you can add to your home or business. From one year to the next, these security cameras continue to improve, with major brands like Ring and Arlo focusing on features like enhanced motion detection, colorized night footage, and one of the most important specs of all: resolution. Many doorbells have delivered 1080p HD visuals, and now we're starting to see more and more 2K models in stores and online.
For those unaware, cameras that advertise 2K resolution often break down to 2,560 x 1,440 for the official pixel count. Generally speaking, more pixels often translates to improved video quality, and who doesn't want their motion-triggered recordings to look as sharp and detailed as possible? There are even 4K doorbells on the market, though what's available is much more limited compared to the increasing number of 2K cams.
Education is always your first line of defense when shopping for new consumer tech products, and there's plenty to learn about the world of 2K video doorbells. We also went ahead and selected five 2K video bells we feel are actually worth buying in 2026.
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
Ring is one of the most recognizable video doorbell brands, and a "Shark Tank" alum to boot. The first-ever Ring device hit the market in 2014, and now the company makes everything from indoor cams and sensors to outdoor floodlights. Ring still does a mean video doorbell business, though, and if you're looking for a great 2K bell you can rely on, you should consider the $180 Ring Battery Doorbell Plus.
The latest version of this device earned a 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon with over 80 reviews. Delivering up to a 140-degree field of view (both horizontally and vertically), the Battery Doorbell Plus uses Ring's Retinal 2K lens for improved color and clarity for day and nighttime footage. It also boasts a 6x Enhanced Zoom for zeroing in on visitor faces, package labels, license plates, and more.
The Battery Doorbell Plus sports a removable battery pack, too, and you should get up to two years of performance before it's time to swap out the two AA cells. PCMag praised the bell's exceptional video quality, but didn't like that Ring puts recordings and other features behind a subscription paywall, a complaint shared by several Amazon shoppers.
Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen)
Ring is one of the biggest brands in the world of video doorbells, but Arlo is another steadfast name we'd recommend. The $80 Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen) can be installed wirelessly or hardwired to your home's existing electrical system. Delivering up to 2K resolution across a 180-degree field of view, this Arlo bell captures crisp, clear footage both day and night, and the installation is quick and easy.
More than 1,100 Amazon users shared feedback, earning this Arlo device a rating of 4.3 out of 5. People love its performance and reliability, but weren't so keen on the $8 per month subscription that Arlo bills annually. Over at Tom's Guide, the pros gave it a 4 out of 5-star review, and listed sharp visuals and ecosystem compatibility as two of the main pros. The publication also expressed disdain for a lot of features being stockpiled behind Arlo's paywall.
Unfortunately, that's the case with many video doorbells. To that end, our roundup of the best Ring camera alternatives includes the Eufy E340, a cam with 8 GB of storage you can use for event recordings — no subscription required. Oh, and one last thing: the Arlo 2K has a non-removable battery. That means that once the cells are dead, so is the camera.
Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 3rd Gen)
Smart home devices work all the more seamlessly when you invest in a single brand. One of the most popular ecosystems is Google Home, and we think the $180 Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 3rd Gen) is a terrific 2K doorbell with a slim, modern-looking design. The camera also boasts HDR capabilities and captures up to a 166-degree field of view. Better yet, Gemini is on tap with this model, and the AI assistant will come in handy for at-a-glance notifications.
This is another case of the best bell features being tucked behind a paywall, but Google's more generous than most when it comes to free-tier options; mainly, that you'll get up to six hours of event history (limited to 10-second clips). The Google Home app is the central command center for the Nest, and it's an intuitive bit of software that gives you access to live views, settings, customizations, and more.
Amazon shoppers gave this a 4.4 out of 5-star rating, based on over 690 reviews, and the bell is available in three colors: Hazel, Linen, and Snow. Most customers were fans of the Nest's video quality and quick setup, but we did read about a few connectivity issues. However, it's hard to say if these were user error instances or legitimate device troubles.
Wyze Wireless Duo Cam (Chime Included)
Wyze has built a solid reputation over the years for its budget-friendly surveillance tech. If you're looking for a 2K doorbell that captures clear and colorful footage, we recommend the $120 Wyze Wireless Duo Cam (Chime Included). This is one of two bells on our list with local storage (up to 256 GB via microSD), and it also boasts dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for homes where the 2.4GHz band is already overworked.
The front-facing 2K lens delivers good-looking footage, with just a bit of graininess and banding to contend with, as evidenced by TechGearLab during their hands-on review. IR and color night vision work well, as do the cam's motion-tracking capabilities. While the bell can't connect to an existing chime, it comes with an external unit that's simple to install. You should also get up to six months of battery life on a full charge, and removing and recharging is straightforward, too.
4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, based on over 1,590 reviews, is pretty great if you ask us, and the lion's share of user feedback was 5-star tier. That said, it does appear some folks had issues during installation, with one user reporting that the mounting plate's screw holes were misaligned. We should also mention that the IR night vision can turn a bit blurry when it rains, a detractor that came up in TechGearLab's reporting, as well as on Amazon.
Tapo 2K Wireless D210 (Chime Included)
Tapo is a reliable electronics sub-label for those in need of smart home tech that won't break the bank. The $70 Tapo 2K Wireless D210 is a video doorbell that captures a 160-degree field of view across three recording modes: daytime, IR night vision, and colorized night vision. This is the second bell on our list with optional local storage (up to 512 GB via microSD), but you can also sign up for a Tapo Care plan if you'd prefer cloud storage.
Homes & Gardens took a look at the Tapo D210, earning 4 out of 5 stars for pros like "accurate AI detection" and "easy to set up software." The publication also approved of the D210's Alexa and Google Home compatibility, but thought that the installation instructions could be better. The reviewer also experienced long lag times when using two-way audio, which may have more to do with network stability than the D210.
This is another video bell that comes with an external chime. It scored a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, with over 3,200 reviews. Most users applaud the video quality and simple setup, but a few reviews mentioned a fast-draining battery. If you live in an area where there's a lot of traffic throughout the day, you may want to adjust the detection sensitivity to preserve battery or create a custom recording schedule.
How we chose these video doorbells
Shopping for a video doorbell can be quite the challenge because there are hundreds of devices on the market to choose from, and "2K resolution" doesn't really filter out results. That's why we stuck to professional, hands-on reviews from trusted consumer tech outlets to help guide our selections. We also referenced Amazon scores and user feedback, making sure to equally address both pros and cons.