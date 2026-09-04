5 Disadvantages Of Using A Mechanical Keyboard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mechanical keyboards have become essentially the default for those looking to build or upgrade a computer. That makes sense as there are a lot of benefits to a mechanical keyboard over the older membrane keyboards that used to come with all pre-built PCs.

I can remember building computers in the 2000s and never thinking about what sort of keyboard to get. Forums hardly ever brought them up either, with most of us simply grabbing anything off the shelf that was on sale at the local CompUSA store. Chances were that most people were simply buying pre-built PCs, which each came with the cheapest mouse and keyboard possible.

However, some people say mechanical keyboards present a number of disadvantages, especially as other keyboard types have gotten better and more versatile over the years. There also exist communities of membrane keyboard lovers, with some professional gamers choosing them over more popular mechanical offerings. While mechanical keyboards have risen to prominence, they aren't always the best option — here's why.