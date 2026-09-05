4 Simple-To-Use Smart Home Gadgets You Can Buy At Costco

A smart doorbell from Ring is a cost-effective and easy-to-install way to add an extra layer of security to your home, and the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro and Indoor Cam Plus Bundle makes it easier to keep an eye on things from your phone.

Originally $249.99, it's currently marked down to $179.99 at the time of writing. The bundle includes the 3rd-gen Wired Doorbell Pro to keep track of anyone who approaches your door as well as the Indoor Cam Plus, which can rest on a tabletop or be mounted on a wall or ceiling to monitor an area of your home for potential intruders (or, more likely, funny things your pet does while you're away).

The 3rd-gen Wired Doorbell Pro features Retinal 4K video quality and up to 10x zoom for clear pictures, which is useful in the event that you need to identify someone, capture a license plate, or read the label and name tag on a delivery worker's uniform. When it gets too dark to record normally, the Wired Doorbell Pro activates a night mode filter to continue capturing in near-darkness. Since this bundle includes the wired version, the doorbell won't run out of battery, but you will have to connect it to your home's power source. If you'd rather use a rechargeable battery, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen) is also available at Costco for $269.99.