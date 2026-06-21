5 Things You Probably Didn't Know Your Apple HomePod Could Do

The Apple HomePod is more than just a smart speaker; it's a robust command center for all things music streaming, smart home, and Siri. The Apple HomePod made a comeback in 2023 with even more bass and clarity than its predecessor, and the HomePod mini is a great smaller option for those looking to get into an Apple ecosystem for less — the mini runs $99,versus $299 for the regular model. Both Apple speakers offer solid sound quality and a boatload of features and customizations, but did you know the HomePod can be paired with your TV?

Or that you can pair more than one HomePod speaker together for wireless stereo sound? We all know that smart speakers can play music and answer our questions, but the Apple HomePod portfolio is capable of so much more. Whether you've owned a HomePod for years or this is your first smart home purchase and you're researching the major smart speaker brands, it pays to know that Apple devotees are in good hands with the HomePod. So, grab your iPhone or iPad, fire up AirPlay, and let's dive into a few of the HomePod's lesser-known talents.