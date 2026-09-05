5 Signs That Your Laptop Charger Is No Longer Safe To Use

When plugging in your laptop to charge, your biggest concern might be about minimizing charging mistakes that could shorten your battery's lifespan or ensuring you can stay plugged in long enough to fill the battery's capacity. However, you should also pay attention to the condition of the charging brick. If it's not functioning properly, it could increase the risk of starting a fire, giving you an electric shock, or damaging the laptop.

Before using your laptop adapter, you should inspect it for physical damage, as this is one of the signs that it is no longer safe to use. Other signs that you should stop using your charger with your laptop include odd crackling noises or a burning odor, slow (or no) charging, excessive heat from the charger while you're working, or tripping circuit breakers while charging the computer.

The laptop adapter is an important part of safely using the computer. If you find that your laptop's charger is no longer safe to use for any reason, you almost certainly should replace it right away. Repairing these adapters is sometimes possible, but replacement is the safer option.