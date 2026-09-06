This Is The Only iPhone 17 Model Missing From The World's Top 5 Best-Selling Smartphones

Part of the iPhone 17 lineup is about to complete a year in the market. Still, the regular iPhone 17, followed by the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Pro, account for the top three best-selling smartphones in the second quarter of 2026, with the iPhone 17 grabbing 6 percent of global smartphone unit sales. Data from Counterpoint Research also shows the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Galaxy A07 coming in next, rounding out the top five. However, one important omission remains: the iPhone 17e, also part of the iPhone 17 lineup.

According to Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 17e occupies position seven in the ranking, while 2024's iPhone 16, which a year ago would represent the best-selling smartphone with 4 percent of global smartphone unit sales, is the tenth most sold smartphone. "Apple's unit sales grew 5 percent year over year despite a broader market decline. iPhone sales increased across India, Japan, and the MEA, and nearly doubled in South Korea in Q2 2026, driven by the iPhone 17 series. Rising smartphone prices also pushed consumers towards the higher-end segments, further strengthening Apple's competitive position," said senior analyst Karn Chauhan.

Interestingly, while the iPhone 17e added several features missing from its predecessor, both the iPhone 17e and iPhone 16e occupied the same position, suggesting that even with Apple's improvements, something is still missing from this "e" lineup.