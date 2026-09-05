Do American Cell Phones Work In Europe?

Most modern American cell phones, including the newest iPhone and Android handsets, work in Europe with relative ease, but buyers should still check a few particular features to reduce the risk of running into compatibility issues, as explained below. This should be good news for both American travelers, who will want to browse the web, make calls, and send text messages while visiting European countries, and Europeans who want to purchase an iPhone 17 or Pixel 11 model from the U.S. for a cheaper price than in their home country.

The idea that American handsets can be useless in Europe may date back to a time when Verizon and Sprint operated on CDMA 2G and 3G networks that were incompatible with European GSM networks. Sprint and T-Mobile merged, and Sprint's CDMA network was shut down in March 2022. Similarly, Verizon decommissioned its CDMA network as of late 2022. Separately, GSM phones sold on AT&T, T-Mobile, and other carriers may have worked in Europe in the mid-2000s if they supported the correct cellular bands.

Nearly two decades later, most iPhones and Android devices sold in the U.S. should work reliably on 4G (LTE) and 5G networks available in Europe. That said, users may run into some specific issues. For example, some devices may only support eSIMs, or digital SIM cards, which may be a problem for using a local SIM card in Europe. Also, cellular band use may differ by European country. Finally, Europeans who purchase American phones should be aware of their warranty and customer-support options at home.