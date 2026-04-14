5 Of The Best eSIMs You Should Use When Traveling Abroad
If you like to travel, especially abroad, finding the best eSIMs for internet access can completely change your experience. When you've traveled to other countries in the past, you may have had to rely on public Wi-Fi or pay the high roaming fees that phone carriers charge. But these days, thanks to the advent of eSIMs, it's really easy to find alternatives that don't require you to buy a physical SIM card from another country.
Since the technology has evolved a lot in recent years, several options are available to you, so knowing which eSIM you should buy is an important step for all travelers. Usually, there are some differences in the amount of data you can use or the regions each one covers, and prices vary a lot because of that. So, researching this before the trip matters, since you might discover that a plan doesn't cover the country you plan to visit after you sign up for it.
The good news is that, much like finding the right travel adapters and accessories for every destination, there will probably be an eSIM that offers the service you need, where you need it. Some may cost a bit more, particularly the ones that offer unlimited data, but that investment pays off in the end — especially if you want to stay connected throughout your trip and need something reliable.
Airalo
Airalo is one of the best eSIM options to consider if you are traveling outside the country, mainly because of the reliability and sheer expansiveness it offers. It was among the first companies to enter this market segment, and it has stayed at or near the top ever since. One of the main reasons for that lies in its coverage, since Airalo offers service in about 200 countries, including local and regional plans for those who will be traveling through more than one country.
Airalo also offers 4G to 5G speeds, depending on the infrastructure of the place you will travel to. Another interesting point about this company's eSIMs is that they offer unlimited plans in select destinations, which lets you keep your phone connected to the internet throughout the trip. There are also options that let you pay by the gigabyte for those who want to save a little.
You should know up front that Airalo's prices, especially when compared to other eSIM providers, are not always the lowest. So before you choose a plan for a specific destination, it's worth researching other companies or even the possibility of buying a local SIM card for that country. However, if you're looking for the option that covers the most countries, Airalo is usually at the top of that list when it comes to eSIM providers, so it should be a name that becomes more recognizable as eSIM-only iPhone models become more common.
Holafly
For those who plan to spend many days away and know they will need to keep their phone connected to the internet for a long time, Holafly is one of the best eSIM options. The company is one of the most popular options for unlimited eSIM plans, especially for some of the top travel destinations. You can go to Japan, Mexico, or pretty much anywhere in Europe without worrying about running out of data from checking GPS or posting a photo on social media.
In practice, these unlimited data packages are one of Holafly's top selling points: You get greater peace of mind without having to monitor your data usage all the time. And the importance of that can't be overstated — nobody wants to lose internet access at a pivotal moment during their trip and get lost. However, Holafly is a better option for longer trips, since the longer you spend abroad, the better the plan's daily cost works out.
Holafly offers data plans with support for 4G, LTE, and 5G networks, depending on which country you will travel to. In fact, one of the service's strengths is that the process of installing the eSIM is relatively simple — just download the app or scan a QR code. This way, you can get everything up and running quickly and focus on more important parts of the trip.
Saily
Created by the same team behind NordVPN, Saily is one of the most affordable eSIM options you can find when traveling abroad. Most of Saily's plans start at around $3 to $4, giving you 1 GB of internet usage for a week of travel. So it's a good option for those who want to keep costs low by only using data in emergency situations rather than trying to stay connected all the time.
But Saily isn't limited to budget plans for travelers. You also have the option to buy larger packages and even unlimited internet for up to 30 days. The prices are higher than the 1 GB plans, of course, and they will vary depending on your specific destination. But it's worth comparing Saily's higher-usage options with the ones from other eSIM companies to find the best price.
In addition, because it is part of NordVPN, Saily has an interesting perk that other eSIM services rarely offer. If you spring for Saily's high-end plan, you also get access to one of the most reliable VPNs available to browse the internet, which should be particularly useful if you end up using Wi-Fi at the airport or your hotel. Even better, it comes with a built-in ad blocker.
Ubigi
Ubigi is one of the most solid eSIM options for traveling abroad, especially if you want a very stable connection. The service is available in more than 200 different countries and offers 4G or 5G coverage for the vast majority of them, which is ideal for those who want to stay online and maintain strong speeds throughout their trip.
One of Ubigi's advantages is that you don't need to download a new eSIM for each different place you visit. Instead, after you install it for the first time, you can add data for different locations as needed, which is particularly useful if you travel often or will be visiting several different countries in one trip. You can also buy new plans even while offline, which can save you a lot of trouble if you use all of your data and face an emergency.
The biggest caveat is that Ubigi's prices can vary a lot, depending on where you are going. The company offers several smaller packages for those who want more occasional internet use, but at a more competitive price. There is also the option of unlimited internet for 15 or 30 days of travel, but in that case, it is important to compare it with other eSIMs to find the best price.
Jetpac
A Jetpac eSIM is worth considering if you travel a lot, because the service offers some unique features for people who are always abroad. One such feature is Smart Delay, which gives you and a companion free access to VIP lounges in over 1,100 airports worldwide if your flight gets delayed more than 60 minutes.
Jetpac also offers free access to some internet-based services, including WhatsApp, Google Maps, and even Uber, and this is still the case even if your plan data runs out. So if an emergency happens and you can't renew the data package you are using, you can still access these vital services to communicate and get around safely.
Jetpac's plans are also very competitive when compared with other eSIM providers. The prices are low in general, but depending on where you are going, you could pay as little as $1 for 1 GB of internet usage. Unlimited plans are also available, and generally speaking, their prices are on par with some of the more affordable eSIM services on this list.