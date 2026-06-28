Why Are International iPhones Way More Expensive Than American Ones?

If you think iPhones are expensive in the United States, you may be shocked to see some of the international iPhone prices that Apple charges around the world. The same 256-gigabyte iPhone 17 Pro that costs $1,099 in America would retail for more than twice as much in Türkiye ($2,366) and Brazil ($2,285), according to Apple Price Compare. Several European countries also have significantly higher prices than those in the U.S., ranging from the United Kingdom, at $1,474, to Hungary, at $1,772. Japan ($1,131) and Canada ($1,162) have the closest prices to the U.S. market. Similar price differences appear across the iPhone models Apple sells, including the older iPhone 16 versions, the more affordable iPhone 17e, and the standard iPhone 17 ($799 in the U.S.). The reason why Apple charges more for the same iPhone in different markets is complex. For example, the company has to account for its target margins and the foreign exchange rate when pricing its iPhones internationally. Other factors, like tariffs, may also affect pricing. Finally, there's one important difference between the way prices for goods are displayed in the U.S. compared to international markets: the value-added tax (VAT).

The $1,099 and $799 examples above are the advertised prices for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 in the U.S., respectively. However, that's not what consumers pay in most states, as the price doesn't include sales tax. By comparison, many international markets display the full price the buyer would pay. Tax isn't uniform around the world, as each country may charge a different sales tax. Even the European Union, which includes 27 countries, doesn't have a uniform VAT structure, which is one reason iPhone prices may vary slightly from one EU member to another.