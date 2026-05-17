The eSIM Internet Speed Myth You Should Stop Believing

Buyers who want to upgrade to an eSIM-only smartphone after seeing friends or family get faster mobile internet on newer eSIM-only devices should still consider new phones with physical SIM cards. The reason a new device can offer a faster, more reliable 5G experience over an older model has nothing to do with the type of SIM card that connects that device to the network. It's not the eSIM that produces faster download speeds, but rather, the various internal and external components of a new phone, including the modem and the antennas. It's a coincidence that a brand-new phone offers both faster 5G internet speeds and eSIM connectivity. The two technologies evolved separately in recent years, which may have helped create a myth that eSIM-only devices can offer faster or more reliable mobile internet.

Several innovations from smartphone vendors and carriers have contributed to that misconception. First, mobile operators have been upgrading their networks over the years, improving internet speeds as they increased their 5G footprint. Even so, mobile internet can be affected by coverage, reception, and network congestion. Separately, smartphone vendors have been upgrading the 5G modems in their phones, with flagship handsets featuring more expensive chips that can offer better internet experiences (faster speed, improved reception, or more stable connections). At the same time, they also added eSIM support to their devices as a connectivity option, which allowed them to repurpose internal space to increase the battery capacity and create thinner and lighter handsets.