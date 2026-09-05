Why Are USB-C Cables At The Airport So Expensive?
If you've ever forgotten your phone's USB-C charging cable before flying and gone to buy a new one, then you've noticed that airport prices are significantly higher than what you'd find on Amazon. According to travel journalist Gary Leff, author of the View from the Wing blog, the prices of USB-C cables (and just about everything else, for that matter) at airports are a two-part problem. One part is the cost of doing business in an airport.
During an interview with WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh (via YouTube), he stated that it's expensive to set up shop in an airport and many airports prioritize "profitable concessionaires." The more money they make, the more they can pay airports to stay, and what's more profitable than a desperate, captive customer base? Once you're through security, it's not like you can walk down the street to a Target and buy a USB-C cable. Ironically, the inflated prices are possibly the product of a conflict of interest.
Before a company can sell in an airport, representatives sign a lease, and some of these include "street pricing" rules – retailers can't gouge prices and must match the cost of items in similar locations outside of airports, but stores often don't comply with these rules, and airport authorities don't always enforce them. Is it due to greed, or because the people responsible aren't paying attention? That's the million-dollar question, and until it's answered, airport patrons are paying the bill.
How to guarantee street pricing
When WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh investigated the prices of items at airport stores, it found a 2022 Allegheny County Controller's Office report that stated 80% of stores in the local airport jacked up their prices. The implications are fairly self-evident: If you want to buy a USB-C cable at an airport for a reasonable price, you need to visit different stores and compare their prices to what's available through Amazon and Target.
Now, it might be unfair to compare an Anker USB-C cable to an Amazon Basics version because Amazon Basics tech is so cheap, so instead, compare an Anker USB-C from an airport store to an Anker USB-C available through online retailers. However, you can make your search easier by channeling your inner misanthrope and seeking out automatic kiosks, those large vending machines from chains such as Best Buy that dispense items such as headphones and USB-C cables.
These automatic vendors usually sport the higher prices associated with airport stores, but they have one thing those other stores don't: a price match guarantee. Just buy the charging cable in the kiosk, pay the inflated price, then visit a physical Best Buy store within the return/exchange period (within 15 days of purchase). If the item is sold at a lower price in the store, Best Buy will generally honor the guarantee and pay you the difference. It might take a while, but at least you will still save money. Add other benefits, such as a My Best Buy membership, and you might save even more.
Talk to your representatives
The phrase "Let me speak with your manager" is the chief weapon of the Karen, but it can prove surprisingly effective. The key is to wield it as a last resort for the sake of everyone instead of trying to get preferential treatment. The aforementioned Controller's Office report made several recommendations to combat the pricing woes, such as strengthening the language used in leases to include penalties for stores that don't follow street pricing rules and enforcing said penalties.
After WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh conducted its investigation, it got in touch with the office, which stated it would resume reviews and reports soon. If customers frequently were to bring the pricing issues to the attention of organizations like the Controller's Office (or higher, such as local congressmembers), they could potentially force people with a significant level of authority to take action.
The studies focused on one airport, one that has street pricing written into its lease agreements but doesn't really enforce them. Many airports across the U.S. don't include street pricing in their leases, so they don't have the same hypothetical safeguards against high prices, be it for a sandwich or a USB-C cable. But again, if enough people bring it up to their local members of Congress, that could potentially change.