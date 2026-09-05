Why Are USB-C Cables At The Airport So Expensive?

If you've ever forgotten your phone's USB-C charging cable before flying and gone to buy a new one, then you've noticed that airport prices are significantly higher than what you'd find on Amazon. According to travel journalist Gary Leff, author of the View from the Wing blog, the prices of USB-C cables (and just about everything else, for that matter) at airports are a two-part problem. One part is the cost of doing business in an airport.

During an interview with WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh (via YouTube), he stated that it's expensive to set up shop in an airport and many airports prioritize "profitable concessionaires." The more money they make, the more they can pay airports to stay, and what's more profitable than a desperate, captive customer base? Once you're through security, it's not like you can walk down the street to a Target and buy a USB-C cable. Ironically, the inflated prices are possibly the product of a conflict of interest.

Before a company can sell in an airport, representatives sign a lease, and some of these include "street pricing" rules – retailers can't gouge prices and must match the cost of items in similar locations outside of airports, but stores often don't comply with these rules, and airport authorities don't always enforce them. Is it due to greed, or because the people responsible aren't paying attention? That's the million-dollar question, and until it's answered, airport patrons are paying the bill.