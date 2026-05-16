5 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Shopping At Best Buy

Being a smart shopper at just about any store, Best Buy included, is all about sourcing as many discounts as you possibly can. Best Buy offers ample opportunities for these discounts; you just need to know where to look.

First, check Best Buy's website regularly for limited-time coupons. The chain occasionally circulates paper coupons or discount codes, either through physical flyers or digital mailing lists. If you want to get these coupons consistently, consider signing up for these mailing lists yourself. Just remember, some coupons may only be valid for in-store or online purchases.

Second, visit Best Buy's website and check for flash sales, short-term discounts on certain products that are often deeper than they may otherwise be. There's always at least one major Deal of the Day, so you just might get lucky, and there may be more plentiful, attractive discounts during major shopping seasons and sale events. Hop on them fast, though, because there are no rain checks for these deals.

Finally, if you're a student at a higher education facility like a community college or university, you may be able to get some special student discounts on certain products when shopping on Best Buy's online storefront. If you link a Google or Best Buy account and verify your student status, you can freely shop in the school student discount section for the duration of your enrollment. You'll need to upload proof of school enrollment, such as a student ID card or enrollment letter.