The Unexpected Reasons Why Some Users Switch From Nvidia To AMD
Users are convinced that buying an AMD GPU gives them more performance per dollar; this is likely due to AMD's strategy to attract more budget-conscious buyers since Nvidia already has a large market share. However, when it comes to mature features, Nvidia wins with its AI upscaling technology, ray-tracing capabilities, and a solid software experience, but the choice to pick AMD over Nvidia for your next GPU will depend on what type of PC user you are — as the value shifts from person to person.
As it stands, the two brands have slightly different target audiences. Nvidia relies heavily on AI workloads to drive performance gains in its flagship GPUs. This is partly because Nvidia has dominated the AI market since the 2006 launch of CUDA, and the company focuses on data centers used to train AI for its next-generation chips. Nvidia also has proprietary features like DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), which improves image quality through AI upscaling. AMD focuses on offering more raw speed (rasterization) and more VRAM on mid-range cards.
Users will usually pick AMD for high-performance gaming, especially if they can get their hands on an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU and an AMD Radeon Ryzen 7 9800 X3D CPU, but Nvidia's GPUs still win on graphics fidelity in games that support ray tracing. For example, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will perform similarly in non-ray-tracing environments, but outclasses it once ray tracing is enabled. DLSS also does more than AMD's FSR. It's just $600 to $800 USD for the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB, which is more attractive for consumers than buying a $750 to $1100 card for gaming only.
The real reason why users are switching over to AMD
The real reason more people are considering AMD over Nvidia is Linux. Not because Linux as a general-use operating system has suddenly surged in popularity, but because of Valve's gaming-focused Linux distribution, SteamOS. Valve has essentially tuned and built SteamOS around AMD's open-source graphics stack and driver ecosystem. Now, with the Steam Machine being a bit too premium to buy, some gamers or creating their ow "DIY" Steam Machine configurations, which largely depend on procuring enough RAM, a workable case, and a good AMD GPU.
GamingOnLinux has said that anyone can build their own with the right parts and software, specifically explained why you need an AMD GPU to do this, and that Nvidia proprietary drivers make it hard for Valve's team to tweak — which they may eventually be able to sort out. The June 2026 post explicitly says, "but don't hold your breath on that, it could be a long time away," implying you shouldn't wait for official Nvidia support.
Is it difficult to switch from Nvidia to AMD?
Though if you are simply upgrading from an Nvidia GPU to an AMD one, you will want to note some disadvantages AMD GPUs have over Nvidia ones. The first is availability and retail pricing. While the company advertises cheaper pricing, you still have to contend with limited stock and retail markups. So you may pay more for AMD cards that don't offer much of an upgrade over the Nvidia one you already have — which makes the cheaper-cost advantage argument not always true.
The driver software experience between Nvidia and AMD can't be any more different. In general, Nvidia releases two sets of drivers for personal use: GameReady drivers and Studio drivers, whereas AMD has only one type per card. The release schedule is also different; you'll typically see Nvidia release new GameReady driver updates to support day-one releases of popular AAA titles like "Monster Hunter: Wilds." AMD, on the other hand, releases its drivers on a more monthly schedule, but it isn't always fixed (based on Reddit user observations). As a result, AMD sometimes lags behind on hotpatch updates. Plus, the company's slow optimizations or absent features in games can frustrate some users, leading some to accuse gaming companies of partnering with Nvidia.