The Unexpected Reasons Why Some Users Switch From Nvidia To AMD

Users are convinced that buying an AMD GPU gives them more performance per dollar; this is likely due to AMD's strategy to attract more budget-conscious buyers since Nvidia already has a large market share. However, when it comes to mature features, Nvidia wins with its AI upscaling technology, ray-tracing capabilities, and a solid software experience, but the choice to pick AMD over Nvidia for your next GPU will depend on what type of PC user you are — as the value shifts from person to person.

As it stands, the two brands have slightly different target audiences. Nvidia relies heavily on AI workloads to drive performance gains in its flagship GPUs. This is partly because Nvidia has dominated the AI market since the 2006 launch of CUDA, and the company focuses on data centers used to train AI for its next-generation chips. Nvidia also has proprietary features like DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), which improves image quality through AI upscaling. AMD focuses on offering more raw speed (rasterization) and more VRAM on mid-range cards.

Users will usually pick AMD for high-performance gaming, especially if they can get their hands on an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU and an AMD Radeon Ryzen 7 9800 X3D CPU, but Nvidia's GPUs still win on graphics fidelity in games that support ray tracing. For example, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will perform similarly in non-ray-tracing environments, but outclasses it once ray tracing is enabled. DLSS also does more than AMD's FSR. It's just $600 to $800 USD for the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB, which is more attractive for consumers than buying a $750 to $1100 card for gaming only.