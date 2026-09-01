T-Mobile's Hidden $25 Unlimited Plan Is Its Best Deal Yet

It seems T-Mobile has been offering a heavily discounted postpaid plan that users can take full advantage of. The plan, called the Super Essentials Saver, is only available in-store at Walmart and lets new accounts get up to two lines of service for $25 a month each with autopay (and $30 a month each without autopay). The "hidden" plan was spotted by Reddit users out in the wild, and they shared photos of signs reading "Limited Time," as well as a note that the plan is Walmart-exclusive. (via Android Authority)

The real kicker is that this plan is a version of T-Mobile's unlimited plan, which typically runs $50 per line if you sign up directly but gives you unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. That's essentially a 50% discount compared to the usual price T-Mobile charges. As noted above, though, this plan is only for new users. That means that it won't be easy to switch over if you already have T-Mobile, so it's not really a great way to save money on your bill if you're already signed up with the carrier. The promotion price is also completely locked to just two lines of service, so any more lines than that won't be eligible for the discounted price.