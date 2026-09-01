T-Mobile's Hidden $25 Unlimited Plan Is Its Best Deal Yet
It seems T-Mobile has been offering a heavily discounted postpaid plan that users can take full advantage of. The plan, called the Super Essentials Saver, is only available in-store at Walmart and lets new accounts get up to two lines of service for $25 a month each with autopay (and $30 a month each without autopay). The "hidden" plan was spotted by Reddit users out in the wild, and they shared photos of signs reading "Limited Time," as well as a note that the plan is Walmart-exclusive. (via Android Authority)
The real kicker is that this plan is a version of T-Mobile's unlimited plan, which typically runs $50 per line if you sign up directly but gives you unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. That's essentially a 50% discount compared to the usual price T-Mobile charges. As noted above, though, this plan is only for new users. That means that it won't be easy to switch over if you already have T-Mobile, so it's not really a great way to save money on your bill if you're already signed up with the carrier. The promotion price is also completely locked to just two lines of service, so any more lines than that won't be eligible for the discounted price.
There's no telling when the deal will end
Ultimately, T-Mobile and Walmart branding this as a "limited-time" deal means it could end at any time. So if you want to take advantage of it, then it's best not to wait. The plan appears to have launched on August 6, 2026, according to the text on the promo image shared on Reddit, but it doesn't list an end date.
The plan does offer some solid incentives, though, especially if you've been eyeing T-Mobile service already but maybe don't want to sign up for T-Mobile's standard offerings. It comes with unlimited talk, text, and 5G/4G data on T-Mobile's nationwide network, plus 50GB of "premium" data and unlimited mobile 3G hotspot. This includes coverage in Canada and Mexico, plus unlimited texting to 215 plus countries.
There are, of course, plenty of other carriers that use T-Mobile coverage, so you could always take a look at those instead. Ultimately, this limited-time deal might finally make T-Mobile's postpaid plan stand up to some of the best unlimited phone plans, especially for under $50. It will be interesting to see how long-time T-Mobile users feel about this type of deal, though, especially since the company launched a T-Mobile loyalty plan several months back that wasn't nearly as good of a deal.