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Early in 2026, Apple shook up the low-budget laptop market with the MacBook Neo, reviewed here by BGR. First available at $599 – or $499 for those in education — this computer featured a full aluminum body, Apple's A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. For $100 extra, customers could get a keyboard with Touch ID and 512GB of storage. With the capabilities of an M1 to M2 computer, Apple was able to develop a budget laptop for students and everyday users, but with a quality that was unseen in that category.

Now, if macOS is not your cup of tea, or you want more than the pre-selected options Apple offers, Samsung has joined the party with a new Galaxy Book6 lineup of affordable laptops — or as affordable as the memory crisis allows companies to be — with great capabilities for everyday usage. Prices for the Galaxy Book6 start at $799.

Interestingly enough, Samsung has bet on the same strategy as Apple, as with the MacBook Neo users have an integrated experience between their iPhone, the Mac, in addition to AirPods, Apple Watch, and more. With the Korean company, Samsung also highlights connected Galaxy experiences such as finding information in different devices, moving content and work across different screens, Quick Share, multi control, and AI-assisted features, such as AI Select, which works similarly to Circle to Search. You can use AI cut out, which removes image backgrounds with just a tap, and Note Assist, summarizing notes and key information when browsing the internet, while using the laptop.