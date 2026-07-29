You've Been Using Android Circle To Search Wrong, Here's Why

What is easily one of the most underrated features on an Android device, Circle to Search has transformed from what used to be a simple, quick way to search anything on your screen into an all-powerful, multipurpose tool that can accomplish far more than you'd expect. All you need to do is initiate a long press on the horizontal bar at the bottom of your screen, and the Circle to Search function will open. Unfortunately, not a lot of people are aware of how much this feature has grown, either ignoring this function outright or using it for its most basic, eponymous task.

Google's Circle to Search received massive AI upgrades and a host of other new features, and it's become far, far more advanced than most people give it credit for. The swiftness with which this function can be triggered is its biggest perk, and users who want to make the most of their Android device should know when exactly they could use it to save time. This feature can do a whole lot more than just act as a search tool on your home screen, and here are some of the ways you've been using Circle to Search wrong and how to get the most from your experience.