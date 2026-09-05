Who Owns Aqara, The Smart Sensor Brand?

Those who dipped their toes into smart technology are familiar with just how addictive acquiring these gadgets can be. For instance, there are now smart home sensors for homeowners that can help you upgrade nearly everything in your house, from energy monitors to water leak detection. That's also where it gets tricky. Along with seemingly limitless options, there seems to be a proportional number of manufacturers.

Fortunately, some, like Aqara, have a wide range of products in almost all categories, which helps bust a fair share of analysis paralysis. Are these gadgets safe, though? Is Aqara Chinese-owned? The answer to both questions is yes. Aqara is owned by Lumi United, started in 2009 in Shenzhen, China. Going by its age alone, you could argue the brand is strong, and it also has the accolades to back it up. The company launched over 2,200 products in around 50 categories, which, according to Aqara, makes it the de facto leader in China when counting the number of products launched.

What's even more impressive is its number of activated devices: 56 million worldwide. For all intents and purposes, Aqara is a trusted brand. Over the years, it has put out plenty of devices that consumers love, including the well-reviewed Aqara FP300 Presence Sensor and reasonably priced Aqara Doorbell Camera G400 that works with all major smart home platforms and doesn't require a subscription.