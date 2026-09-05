Who Owns Aqara, The Smart Sensor Brand?
Those who dipped their toes into smart technology are familiar with just how addictive acquiring these gadgets can be. For instance, there are now smart home sensors for homeowners that can help you upgrade nearly everything in your house, from energy monitors to water leak detection. That's also where it gets tricky. Along with seemingly limitless options, there seems to be a proportional number of manufacturers.
Fortunately, some, like Aqara, have a wide range of products in almost all categories, which helps bust a fair share of analysis paralysis. Are these gadgets safe, though? Is Aqara Chinese-owned? The answer to both questions is yes. Aqara is owned by Lumi United, started in 2009 in Shenzhen, China. Going by its age alone, you could argue the brand is strong, and it also has the accolades to back it up. The company launched over 2,200 products in around 50 categories, which, according to Aqara, makes it the de facto leader in China when counting the number of products launched.
What's even more impressive is its number of activated devices: 56 million worldwide. For all intents and purposes, Aqara is a trusted brand. Over the years, it has put out plenty of devices that consumers love, including the well-reviewed Aqara FP300 Presence Sensor and reasonably priced Aqara Doorbell Camera G400 that works with all major smart home platforms and doesn't require a subscription.
Is Aqara connected to Xiaomi?
According to Aqara's online forums, many consumers are impressed with how well these sensors work within Xiaomi's smart home system. That's not an accident, as the two companies have a close relationship that goes as far back as 2015, when Lumi, Aqara's parent company, joined Xiaomi's ecosystem. Once you dig deeper, it's apparent that this relationship is enmeshed in more ways than one.
For starters, Xiaomi is one of Lumi's biggest customers. The partnership was likely facilitated by Lin Zhen, president of Lumi, who was previously an executive at Xiaomi. When Lumi went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2026, it was revealed that Xiaomi contributed some 30% to the company's RMB 1.5 billion in annual revenue. Xiaomi owns nearly 8% of Lumi's shares, with companies like Midea also holding a minority piece of the pie, at about 1%. Aqara continues to expand, which is an impressive feat considering that its competitors include Wyze and Google Nest.
In the last few years, the company made significant global strides. For instance, Aqara broadened its position in Europe by launching a store on Amazon Belgium and the Middle East by opening a 1,200 square foot showroom in Abu Dhabi. Aqara clearly has the quality and a strong strategy, so don't be surprised if you start running into its smart sensors and products a lot more in the next few years.