8 Useful Smart Home Sensors Every Homeowner Should Have

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The march of home automation technology is relentless. Slowly but surely, as you replace your appliances or upgrade your home's core infrastructure, it's likely becoming smarter by default. But what's the point of all that smarts if your system is blind? With no information about your home, having all that brain power ends up being of very limited value indeed.

If you want a smart home that can automatically make changes to your living space or keep you informed about what's going on indoors, you need sensors. These devices measure or monitor some aspect of your home environment and then let you do something useful with that information.

This can range from keeping your environment comfortable to critical functions like detecting harmful substances or problems with your plumbing. Every year, the range and sophistication of these sensors grows, but these examples are probably the closest to essential for anyone looking to take their home into the 21st century for real. Once you have the sensors, you'll find that there are endless clever uses for them around your house. Here are some key areas to focus on.