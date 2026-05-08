10 Clever Ways To Use Door Sensors Around The House

Door sensors are some of the simplest smart home devices you can get. Instead of anything fancy like measuring the heat or motion, all they do is detect when their two halves are separated. Yet, that simple function can be the basis for many interesting applications. From smart lights to smart heating, all sorts of home-automation devices rely on sensors to trigger their behavior. A door sensor is the simplest mechanism to drive these devices.

A common misconception is to confuse them with motion sensors. A motion sensor uses IR beams to detect movement. This makes it great at detecting passage over a general area, but it also makes it less precise and somewhat more expensive. A door sensor, on the other hand, just uses magnets. It can be used to detect the opening and closing of any hinged mechanism, be it a door, window, or something similar.

It doesn't have to be a hinge. Any component that twists or turns in its operation — say, a knob or a handle — can be outfitted with a door sensor. This makes it one of the cheapest ways to turn your house into a smart home. The information it provides may be simple, but once paired with a smart hub and a Wi-Fi network, it can be factored into many complex behaviors. Here are some clever applications that use door sensors in unusual ways.