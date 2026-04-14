Smart Locks Might Not Be Right For You - Here's Why

Another of the biggest factors to take into account before swapping to smart locks is the privacy of it all. These devices often come with 128-bit encryption, which can help mitigate potential data leaks and issues with hackers. However, you'll usually need some kind of username and password combination to set up the smart lock by logging into the app provided by the lock's manufacturer. This means that access to the online portion of your smart lock really relies heavily on the strength of your password. So make sure to follow recommended password strategies to make a strong one.

You also need to worry about what's called man-in-the-middle attacks, which are basically data interceptions that allow bad actors to scoop up data that has been transmitted between your phone and your lock. As such, you'll want to make sure you follow some of the best smart home networking security tips to keep your data transmissions as secure as possible.

Not providing your smart lock with proper online protection can be disastrous, but choosing a good foundation is just as important. That's because if you aren't careful, you might end up with a smart lock system that is easily hackable. Which makes it paramount to your home's safety that you check into the brand you plan to get, so you avoid issues like poorly secured web UI interfaces, which can give cybercriminals easy access to your lock. That's especially true if it's a lock with video, as this could even allow the malicious users to see everything that happens on your lock's camera.