Where Are Unihertz Phones Made?

As smartphone makers go, Unihertz is something of an outlier. The design of its handsets is a little on the unusual side compared to those churned out by major rivals, and the way it brings them to market is different, too. The manufacturing side is a little harder to pin down, however. Unihertz says on its website that it has its "own smartphone manufacturing plant with a complete production line," but it doesn't say where the facility is located. Regulatory filings for a number of Unihertz phones do, though, name Oblue Communication Technology as the manufacturer of many of its handsets, with the facility listed as being in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, a massive tech hub and center of electronics manufacturing.

Oblue describes itself as the "creator and developer" of Unihertz, saying it provides everything from hardware and software development to manufacturing. It's not clear if the Oblue facility is the one Unihertz is referring to, but Oblue's listing as the maker of various Unihertz handsets, including the Jelly, Titan, TickTock, and Tank models, strongly suggests that many, and possibly all, of the company's phones are made in China.

Chinese tech firms enjoy something of a head start in the smartphone business because they operate inside the world's most complete phone-related supply chain with numerous component companies, large-scale manufacturing facilities, and a large pool of skilled assembly workers. They also benefit from a huge domestic market that funds and propels rapid product cycles and innovation. And while many companies like Apple have diversified to other countries in recent years, China's enormous manufacturing ecosystem is one reason why non-Chinese tech firms still use Chinese manufacturers for their devices, with cost efficiency an added bonus.