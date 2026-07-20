4 Android Phones With Physical Keyboards You Can Buy In 2026
When people talk about retro gadgets making a comeback, phones with physical keyboards are arguably at the top of that list. A tech category once dominated by square-ish BlackBerry phones quickly disappeared due to the growing popularity and utility of slab smartphones that offer crisp, bright, and responsive touchscreens. But they're finally back, by popular demand, and better than ever. Sure, they're now a niche category and don't really compete with the likes of Apple, Samsung, or Google smartphones, but they don't want to, either.
In fact, QWERTY keyboard phones are often advertised as companion devices to be used alongside your primary slab phone, especially for people with typing-heavy workflows. These phones are tailor-made for working with long documents, emails, and chat-based communication on Slack, Discord, and WhatsApp. That said, the rapid evolution of smartphone technology over the last decade has brought these phones several notches above their predecessors. They run the latest Android versions, have smooth displays that support media consumption, and come with several AI tools out of the box. Plus, their keypads are far more versatile now, offering modern features like trackpad-style scrolling and custom shortcuts.
All this means they're well worth considering even for someone who wouldn't splurge on a "card-like" Android simply for a nostalgic tactile typing feel. However, the sheer variety of options available in this segment can make it overwhelming to pick the best one. We've scoured the market and narrowed it down to four Android phones with physical keyboards in 2026. These include the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite, Clicks Communicator, Minimal Phone, and Ikko MindOne Pro.
Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite ships with a nearly stock version of Android 16 and will receive software upgrades up to Android 20, along with five years of security updates through 2031. It's priced at $489.99 and comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. According to YouTube tech reviewer MinimalisTech, the keyboard here is "absolutely fantastic." They found that the keys offer great tactile feedback without any looseness or phantom clicks. One of the highlights is that every key is programmable for both short and long presses.
So, you could set the D key to launch Google Docs, F for the flashlight, and so on. There's a dedicated red button on the right-hand side that's also fully programmable, giving you instant access to any app you choose. Reviewers have particularly praised the keyboard's touch-sensitive functionality, as it makes the phone more practical today. You can swipe across the keys — almost like using a laptop trackpad — to scroll through webpages and documents or move the cursor while typing. The keyboard is also backlit, making it easy to type in the dark.
The Titan 2 Elite features a 4.03-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In day-to-day use, that means the display is responsive and doesn't lag at all, according to ZDNet. The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with up to 20x zoom, and a 32MP selfie camera. While they don't compete with flagship phones, they're more than decent. TechRadar described them as "well-balanced" and said they can "capture a pretty image." Another positive is the battery life. Despite its compact form factor, the Titan 2 Elite easily lasts an entire day of heavy use.
Clicks Communicator
After creating a QWERTY keyboard case for slab smartphones, Clicks has finally launched its first-ever smartphone, the Clicks Communicator. It's available for $499 and comes with Android 17, along with a minimum of four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. Like the Titan 2 Elite, it features a 4.03-inch AMOLED display with 256 GB of default storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. The keypad is also both backlit and touch-sensitive, meaning you can simply glide your finger across the keys and use the keypad like a mouse.
Unlike the Titan 2 Elite, however, the fingerprint sensor on the Communicator is built into the spacebar. It also comes with the Niagara Launcher out of the box, meaning it has a "message hub" on its home screen that brings together messages from apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Gmail in one place. There's a nifty side key that launches voice recording or voice-to-text, but what sets it apart is the customizable lighting around it. You can assign different colors to different notifications — for example, blue for Telegram or green for WhatsApp. Moreover, you get three microphones, which the company says were intentionally included to deliver an "amazing communication experience."
A rather unique feature of the Communicator is its swappable back covers, allowing you to continually change the look of the device. Under the hood is a 4,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, similar to the Titan 2 Elite. The phone also features a 50MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. However, the Titan 2 Elite is slightly better for photography thanks to its dedicated 50MP telephoto lens. The Communicator further leans into its nostalgic appeal by including a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rarity in modern smartphones.
Minimal Phone
The Minimal Phone is very different from other reliable Android phones, as it has been purposefully built from the ground up as a digital detox phone. It comes with a 4.3-inch e-paper touchscreen, similar to the one you'd find on a Kindle, and is tailor-made for reading. According to Wired, you'll have "no problems reading ... in any lighting situation." Moreover, it doesn't emit any blue light, so you can safely use it even right before going to sleep. The phone is available in two variants: 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage for $449, and 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage for $549.
Although it ships with the older Android 14, the company promises five years of software updates. Alongside the volume and power buttons, you also get a dedicated "E-Ink refresh" button, which, according to Tom's Guide, you'll find yourself using quite often because of the monochrome matte touchscreen's tendency to leave ghost images. The QWERTY keypad, however, is well built and easy to use. Tom's Guide says the buttons are "satisfyingly clicky and large enough." While it isn't touch-sensitive, it does offer practical features like autocomplete and customizable shortcuts.
It comes with the company's proprietary text-based Minimal Launcher, which simply shows a list of apps without any icons or colors. You also get all the essentials you'd expect from a modern smartphone, including a fingerprint sensor, Android Auto, NFC with Google Pay, Bluetooth, USB-C, and GPS. Given that the phone isn't built for heavy workloads, its 3,000mAh battery can deliver up to three days of regular use, according to 9to5Google. It also supports wireless charging, which even the premium Titan 2 Elite does not offer.
Ikko MindOne Pro
The Ikko MindOne Pro doesn't necessarily require you to use a keypad. Its 4.02-inch, 90Hz touchscreen is perfectly capable of being used as a regular cover display, like that on flip phones. However, its unusual square dimension makes it uncomfortable to rest your hand anywhere on the screen. And given that Ikko offers a dedicated snap-in case for the phone, we've gone ahead and included it in this list. In addition to making the MindOne Pro a more well-rounded smartphone, the keyboard case also delivers an additional 500mAh battery and features a 3.5mm headphone jack that supports Hi-Fi DAC for pristine lossless audio.
The MindOne Pro costs $429, and the keyboard case is an additional $89. For the price, you get 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, a fairly capable MediaTek MT8781 chipset, and a 2,200mAH battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 16 hours of non-stop video playback. The MindOne Pro offers a couple of unique features. First, as part of its AI-first approach, it includes "free" internet in 60+ regions. The company claims that its built-in AI tools, which include translation, podcasts, and voice notes, can work locally without an active internet connection or even a SIM.
Second, the phone ships with two operating systems: standard Android 15 and Ikko AI OS. The latter creates an alternate environment within the phone, which the company claims you can use to "create a personalized environment tailored to your needs." The phone comes with an AI Key at the top, which you can press to switch between the two operating systems. Lastly, it has a 180-degree rotatable camera, so the same 50MP Sony sensor doubles as both the selfie and rear camera.
How we selected these Android phones
Our first order of business while putting together this guide was to ensure that all of the phones run on Android. But we didn't stop there. We also only picked phones that offer several years of both software and security updates, ensuring our readers can continue using them for years to come. For the same reason, we stuck to phones that are relatively new — no more than 1-2 years old.
Additionally, we only picked phones that offer QWERTY keyboards, as we believe numpad-based typing keypads are too outdated and impractical for 2026. Having a good-quality physical QWERTY keyboard was our biggest selection criterion. That said, we also included a phone that doesn't necessarily require a keyboard but offers a proprietary snap-in keyboard case for better usability.
Once these criteria were met, we carefully combed through reviews of each Android phone, from both industry experts and everyday users, to gauge how they perform day to day. This helped us highlight their biggest strengths and trade-offs, giving our readers all the information they need to choose the device that best suits their needs.