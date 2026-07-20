4 Android Phones With Physical Keyboards You Can Buy In 2026

When people talk about retro gadgets making a comeback, phones with physical keyboards are arguably at the top of that list. A tech category once dominated by square-ish BlackBerry phones quickly disappeared due to the growing popularity and utility of slab smartphones that offer crisp, bright, and responsive touchscreens. But they're finally back, by popular demand, and better than ever. Sure, they're now a niche category and don't really compete with the likes of Apple, Samsung, or Google smartphones, but they don't want to, either.

In fact, QWERTY keyboard phones are often advertised as companion devices to be used alongside your primary slab phone, especially for people with typing-heavy workflows. These phones are tailor-made for working with long documents, emails, and chat-based communication on Slack, Discord, and WhatsApp. That said, the rapid evolution of smartphone technology over the last decade has brought these phones several notches above their predecessors. They run the latest Android versions, have smooth displays that support media consumption, and come with several AI tools out of the box. Plus, their keypads are far more versatile now, offering modern features like trackpad-style scrolling and custom shortcuts.

All this means they're well worth considering even for someone who wouldn't splurge on a "card-like" Android simply for a nostalgic tactile typing feel. However, the sheer variety of options available in this segment can make it overwhelming to pick the best one. We've scoured the market and narrowed it down to four Android phones with physical keyboards in 2026. These include the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite, Clicks Communicator, Minimal Phone, and Ikko MindOne Pro.